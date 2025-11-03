"Make me feel like a dummy" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Matt confesses frustration over Jasmine’s hesitation after he proposed

Jasmine and Matt from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

In the season 9 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Matt openly shared his frustration with Jasmine’s uncertainty about marriage. He described feeling dismissed during their relationship, stating,

"She's easy always to push me to the side and make me feel like a dummy. D*mn."

This comes after he proposed to Jasmine while navigating the complex situation of her ongoing divorce and co-parenting matters.

Sources from the show, including conversations with Matt’s mother, Olimpia, and friend Rebecca, confirmed that Jasmine had not yet finalized her separation from her previous husband, Gino, while legally having a child, Matilda, with him, adding complications to their engagement process.

Matt confronts Jasmine’s hesitation amid divorce and paternity challenges on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finale

Earlier conversations with family

Prior to the proposal, Matt and Jasmine discussed their relationship with Matt’s family. Matt admitted that he had lied about being "engaged" because Jasmine was still married to someone and was going through a divorce.

Jasmine clarified her situation, saying,

"I came to this conjure because I married that person. I dated that person for five years. And that relationship didn't work. You know, it didn't. And I'm separating from this person. Now I'm with Matt."

Olimpia expressed concern over the situation, explaining that she felt "disappointed" and could only pray for Matt and Jasmine. Rebecca asked whether the divorce was actually proceeding.

Jasmine confirmed she had recently hired a lawyer and described the legal complexity regarding Matilda’s paternity, noting that her current husband legally has rights over Matilda.

She added that if he chose, he could take her, emphasizing the legal challenges of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Couple faces.

Proposal and Jasmine’s response

During a private conversation, Matt proposed to Jasmine, emphasizing that there was no rush into marriage.

He asked if she would consider marrying him "even with this string," while explaining that he was trying to support her, make them happy, and take care of her. He reiterated that he was not pushing her, stating,

"This isn't gonna be no rush into a marriage. You understand that? We're not rushing into a marriage. I'm asking you if you'll marry me just to take me into consideration and accept this as we're halfway there."

Jasmine responded cautiously, explaining that if she ever healed that part of her and decided to marry, she would want it to be with Matt, emphasizing her current inability to give a definitive "yes."

She added that she does not know how to proceed at the moment, citing a lack of trust and fear, and reiterated that she loves Matt but cannot make a clear commitment right now.

Matt’s confessional

In his 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? confessional interview, Matt described the emotional impact of Jasmine’s hesitation.

He explained that it was tiring to consistently show support and try to make her happy while being "pushed away," adding that if she became vulnerable with him, he would never treat her in a way that made her feel sidelined.

He also expressed concern over the difficulty of formalizing their engagement while Jasmine’s legal and family circumstances were unresolved, stating,

"Are you able to accept a ring from Gino? And I have to work this hard to put a string on your finger. It's crazy."

Stay tuned for more updates.