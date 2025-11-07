"One of the most riveting challenges": Physical: Asia's Team Philippines star Robyn opens up about her Death Match against Team Thailand

Team Philippines vs. Team Thailand's Death Match (Image via Instagram/@laraliwanag)

Physical: Asia, which premiered on October 28, 2025, has proved to be a test for all participating athletes, regardless of their fields of expertise.

All 48 participants from the eight countries felt the pressure of the challenges and were compelled to push their limits for their nation’s pride.

One among those was Team Philippines’ national hurdler, Robyn Brown. She took to Instagram on November 6 to share her thoughts on Death Match, an elimination task that played out in episodes 4 and 5 of the series.



“One of the most riveting challenges I’ve ever done in my life. I’m shaking as I type this out haha So glad to have @laralliwanag by my side – CALM COOL COLLECTED the entire time I’m iso-gripping the ball and swallowing sand and water,” she wrote.



In Death Match, the bottom four teams had to battle it out to retain their spots in the competition. According to the rules of the match, players had to have possession of the ball and score a goal in a post that was on their opponent’s side.

The Philippines’ Robyn and Lara competed against Thailand’s Ploy and Jar. It was a do-or-die situation for Thailand, which was why they gave their all to win, but it was Lara’s last-second move that turned the tables around.

Robyn, in her post, reminisced about the match and described the feelings she felt at the moment.

Physical: Asia’s Robyn applauds her opponents for putting on a commendable fight







The Death Match round between the ladies was a crucial one for Thailand. They needed to win to avoid elimination.

As soon as the match began, Robyn jumped and grabbed the ball, determined not to let go. The first matchup ended in a tie.

In the tie-breaker round, Jar managed to drag Robyn along with the ball to their winning side with only a few seconds left on the clock.

However, Lara managed to drag Robyn back to their side and secure their win.

In the November 6 post, after narrating how difficult the challenge was for her, she expressed her appreciation for the support she received from her teammate, Lara.

Robyn described her as the person she “needed” when she was panicked and on the verge of drowning.

According to her, the teamwork was the reason they were able to win the round and evade elimination.



“The teamwork for us to get onto the other side could not have been any better,” she said.



She also credited the win to all the other players on Team Philippines, who cheered them on from the sidelines and coached them through each step of the battle.



“Every word and cheer we heard, we took to value,” she added.



That said, Robyn applauded her opponents, Jar and Ploy, for the “incredible matchup.” She complimented their strength, saying they were “death defyingly strong” and “TOUGH AS NAILS.”

Ultimately, the Physical: Asia star thanked the fans for their “unwavering support” and love.



“So happy to represent the Philippines and the track & field/running community,” Robyn concluded.



On November 5, 2025, Lara shared a separate post, talking about the Death Match against Thailand.

She wrote that the matchup was “an epic battle.” Lara also praised her opponents, calling them “strong, fast, and relentless.”



“Huge respect to both of you for the power, grit, and clean competition. That clash was one for the record books,” she added.



She further pointed out that the match was a true test of endurance, as it pushed “every muscle, every breath, and every second ro the edge.”

Lara then stated that she was proud to play the round alongside Robyn, representing Team Philippines with “heart, strength, and zero quit.”

Ultimately, she addressed the viewers and thanked them for believing in them. She concluded that it was their energy that “fueled every push and every finish.”

Stay tuned for more updates.