90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek: Jasmine steps into Matt’s family circle for the first time

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine is finally meeting with Matt’s family after giving birth to their daughter, Matilda, which was documented in the previous episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday’s episode, shared by 90 Day Fiancé on Instagram on November 1, 2025, Jasmine was shown visiting Matt’s mother and sister, along with Matilda.

After settling in, Jasmine initiated the conversation and admitted she was “so nervous” yet happy to meet Matt’s family in person.



“Me too. I’m so happy. I’m very happy,” Matt’s mother replied.



While Matt’s mother was overjoyed to meet Jasmine and Matilda, Jasmine’s mother, who met Matt through a video call in an earlier episode, did not feel the same way about him.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, in a joint confessional, Matt’s mother and sister shared their opinions on Jasmine and acknowledged the couple’s chemistry.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Matt’s mother is surprised to see him step into the role of a father







The upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? titled Love Actually… Is Complicated is set to be released on November 2, 2025.

According to the official synopsis of the segment, Matt will pose a “life-changing” question to Jasmine; however, fans will have to wait for the release of the episode to find out what he has to say to Jasmine.

However, in the sneak peek released, Matt introduced Jasmine as well as their daughter, Matilda, to her mother and sister, who were seeing the female reality TV star for the first time.

Jasmine was nervous yet happy about stepping into Matt’s family circle. Matt’s mother, on the other hand, shared similar emotions.

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Matt’s sister mentioned:



“The way that Matt talked about Jas realizing she’s intelligent, she's beautiful, she’s funny, you know, like, it made sense why he really liked her.”



As for Matt’s mother, she prayed that God “accept” Jasmine the way he accepted her and everybody else, despite being “sinners.”

Jasmine then disclosed that Matilda’s full name was Matilda Olympia, which was inspired by Matt’s mother’s name.



“We wanted to honor you and she looks like you a lot,” Jasmine added.



While Matt’s mom expressed that she loved her granddaughter, she also admitted that she could not believe Matt was a father.

In a separate 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Confessional, she explained that she struggled to wrap her head around Matt becoming a father because he was “like a child” before he met Jasmine.

Matt’s sister echoed the sentiments, saying she had not envisioned seeing him have a child and settle down so soon in life.



“It surprised me, it really did,” she added.



However, Matt’s mother was “kinda happy” with the unexpected turn of events.

How did Jasmine’s mother react to being introduced to Matt?

Unlike Jasmine’s meeting with Matt’s family, Matt’s meeting with Jasmine’s mother, Cecilia, was unpleasant.

Before she was introduced to him, Jasmine broke the news of her pregnancy to her, as well as informed her about her relationship status with Gino.

Cecilia was caught off guard by the things she heard. Consequently, when she met Matt, she was firm with her questions.

First, she asked him about pursuing a married woman, and then, about his plans after the baby’s birth.

While answering her questions, Matt assured her that he loved Jasmine and would take care of her; however, he admitted that he did not have any plans for after the baby’s birth.

His answers worried her, and she got emotional, thinking about how vulnerable her daughter was.

Although Cecilia had concerns, when Matilda was born in the following episode, Matt vowed to protect her with all his might and to be a good father.

Stay tuned for more updates.