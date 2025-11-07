"I had all sorts of mixed feelings": Team Korea's captain Kim Dong-hyun on seeing Yushin Okami lead Team Japan on Physical: Asia

Kim Dong-hyun from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia’s Team Korea recently did a photoshoot with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea, during which they answered questions related to the Netflix show and about their co-stars.

In one segment of the interview, which was uploaded on YouTube on November 4, 2025, the Korean athletes were asked to name “the most impressive leader among the countries” and give a reason to support their choices.

Team Korea’s captain, Kim Dong-hyun, named Team Japan’s captain, Yushin Okami, as the player who impressed him the most.

“Since I was a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, I was surprised when a fighter from the UFC entered. I was really taken aback. It was Okami Yushin. I thought, ‘Do I have to fight him?’ I had all sorts of mixed feelings,” he said.

Dong-hyun continued:

“We’re the same age and trained a lot together. Back then, we trained a lot together like colleagues. Now, we’re here as representatives of our respective countries. I thought, ‘I absolutely have to win this.’ That’s what I thought.”

In episode 1 of Physical: Asia, Dong-hyun revealed that he had held the record for the most MMA wins in Asia, but Okami broke it with an extra win.

Consequently, Dong-hyun saw Okami as a formidable competitor and someone he needed to defeat if put in a one-on-one battle.

Physical: Asia’s Korean athletes reveal the names of team leaders they were impressed by

While Kim Dong-hyun took Okami’s name, the remaining five athletes mentioned the names of other players.

Wrestling champion Kim Min-jae named Team Australia’s captain and MMA star Robert Whittaker as his choice.

Physical: 100 season 2 winner, Amotti pinned Team Philippines’ former captain and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, as his “most impressive leader.”

“I thought, ‘No way, he’s actually coming,’ but he really did show up. I thought I’d love to take a picture with him,” he said.

However, he added that he was unable to take it. Amotti then addressed the cameras, saying, “Hello, Pacquiao. I love you.”

Manny entered the contest as the Philippines’ frontrunner, but left midway due to “obligations” in his home country.

Justin Hernandez, a hybrid athlete, joined the competition to fill in for him.

After that segment, for their next question, they were asked to name Team Korea’s strength, to which former skeleton athlete Yoon Sung-bin replied that it was their unity.

Min-jae believed it was their attitude, whereas the others mentioned focus, passion, perseverance, and simulation as their unique strengths.

The Korean athletes were then asked if they had a “personal method for identifying their opponents’ weaknesses.”

Sung-bin answered that in a physical competition program, first impressions were “all about the body,” which was why he judged based on physical appearance.

Dong-hyun, on the other hand, paid close attention to all the players.

“You can just tell by the vibe. Are the shoulders straight or slightly slouched? Are they nervous, avoiding eye contact? Through these feelings, I managed to assess them,” he explained.

In the concluding segment of the video, the athletes were asked to share a motivational word to inspire the viewers.

While Sung-bin urged viewers not to underestimate themselves, Min-jae motivated them not to waste time or procrastinate.

“Sweat is the tears of fat,” Dong-hyun said.

Meanwhile, Amotti mentioned that there was “no such thing as a weak body.” So, he encouraged people to get out of their “weak” mindsets and push their limits.

Physical: Asia will return with new episodes on November 11, 2025, only on Netflix.

Stay tuned for more updates.