"This is not the way professionals behave": Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet comments on the tension between cast members

Mary Bonnet from Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset fame Mary Bonnet recently shared her thoughts on the atmosphere at The Oppenheim Group and the interpersonal dynamics among the cast members.

In an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea on November 7, 2025, she reflected on the ongoing conflicts and the tension between the cast members, saying that it affected the mood in the office.



“This is not the brokerage that he [Jason Oppennheim] built. This is not how professionals behave, and yes, we are doing a TV show, and we have to answer to things, but this has gotten so out of hand and just all of the fabricated stories and stuff like that, and out on social media, it affects our business too,” Mary said.



The Selling Sunset star made the comment in reference to the conflicts between her co-stars, especially between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young in episode 2 of the series.

In the episode, viewers saw old allegations resurface, one of which was Chrishell claiming Nicole used drugs. While Chrishell insisted that the accusation was true, Nicole fired back, asking her not to confuse her with her parents, implying they did drugs as well.

According to Mary, such accusations were detrimental to their private lives as well as to the business, and should not be made lightly.

Selling Sunset fame Mary believes the online feuds between her co-stars are damaging the reputation of the brokerage







While reflecting on Chrishell and Nicole’s fight, Mary noted that there were “a lot of untruths out there,” affecting their real lives and not just what was shown on the show.



“You can’t just say things, ‘Oh, well, that makes good TV.’ No, we have business, we have real lives, we have families. You can’t just throw things out there and be like, ‘Oh, well, sorry.’”



When asked about Chrishell’s feud with Nicole, Mary pointed out that she had two conversations with Chrishell that were not shown on the series.

During those conversations, Mary recalled telling Chrishell that while Nicole was wrong, she was too.

She told her that it was not appropriate to make accusations of such a degree when she had not witnessed the truth herself.



“She wasn’t there for anything. She doesn’t know. She heard something. Okay, you heard it. Why would you bring that to the camera?” Mary said.



The Selling Sunset cast member stated that her co-stars needed to remember that they were on a “global TV show.” Moreover, she wanted them to realize that people believed whatever they heard.



“Someone says it. It’s now the truth. So, it’s just wrong what is happening now,” she added.



Mary then supported Nicole amid the backlash, claiming Nicole “hates” doing cocaine, unlike the narrative that was pushed on the show.

According to Mary, everyone has a past, and it was “no one’s business” to bring someone’s personal life to the limelight.

She expressed that it was not appropriate to tear other people down and look cool in return. She stated that the tension between cast members made the entire brokerage “look pathetic.”



“We are the top agency and have done so well, in my view, I’m the Vice President. I work with Jason, and he’s, like, worked so hard for this, and it makes us all just look petty, and it’s just ridiculous,” Mary said.



The Selling Sunset star added that Jason was “beyond frustrated” with the state of things, as he did not wish for the brokerage to look so negative.

She further noted that the arguments and the social media confrontations damaged their business.

As for Mary, she did not regret doing the show; however, she said she would move on to something else if the work environment did not turn into a more positive space.

