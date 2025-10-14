When will Age of Attraction air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy from Age of Attraction (Image Via Getty Images)

The reality dating series Age of Attraction, produced by Netflix, will debut in 2026 and will provide a new approach to dating shows as it annuls the age factor in romantic relationships.

In the show, singles between the ages of 22 and 59 date a member of the opposite sex without being aware of their ages, challenging societal notions about age gaps and compatibility.

Age of Attraction: What to expect

Age of Attraction strips dating down to pure connection, where birthday numbers and wrinkles do not matter. The eight-part reality show follows a mixed group of contestants as they can blind date and be in relationships in a beautiful location that encompasses Whistler and Vancouver.



The show, with former Bachelor star Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, who are both 18 years apart, provides first-hand insights into why age-gap relationships are tricky.



Nick Viall has mentioned in interviews that their own relationship experience influenced their approach to hosting the show:

“It’s really about breaking down stereotypes and helping singles focus on emotional connection over societal expectations”.​

Format and casting

The peculiarity of Age of Attraction as a show is that the participants meet and date one another without knowing and seeing their ages initially, and address whether love can be really blind.



The creator of the show, Age of Attraction, is Velvet Hammer Media.



The creative staff consists of Jennifer O'Connell and Rebecca Quinn as executive producers, and a group of talented crew members possessing experience in other successful Netflix shows like Love Is Blind and FBoy Island.

Themes and social commentary

The show explores the changing nature of dating in which age has become a hindrance.



The show can be tested by removing age as a known factor first, and, therefore, testing whether emotional attachments can be more powerful than the ingrained prejudice concerning the age gaps.



Age of Attraction claims to be emotional and mischievous at the same time, and it asks its audience to re-evaluate their own perceptions about intergenerational relationships.​

Host Natalie Joy has remarked:

“The show really highlights the joy and challenges of age-gap dating while celebrating the idea that love doesn’t have an expiration date”.​

Production and visual style

The sequence is filmed in picturesque scenery only in British Columbia, such as Whistler and Vancouver, which adds a fresh and open feel to the series.



Contestants undergo intimate chats to group adventure outings against the backdrop of natural scenery, which adds more emotional narration and a reality-TV experience.

What to look for

Expect to see dating unfold in new ways, with contestants discovering and reevaluating romantic attraction absent the immediately visible and numerical marker of age.



Age of Attraction promises eccentric chemistry, moments of introspection, laughter, and surprise as singles test their expectations and fall in love—or not—without the usual age-based judgments.​



Having its professional hosts and its fearless cast, the show will become a prominent feature in the line of reality dating series that Netflix has launched recently, alongside other innovations of the genre that are meant to redefine the realities of relationships in the modern context.

Stay tuned for more updates!