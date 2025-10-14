Who is Nick Skonberg? CandyJarTv actor trends online after the internet gushes over new mini series

Nick Skonberg (Photo: YouTube/@watchcandyjar)

Nick Skonberg went viral after internet users saw the ad for his mini-series, Loving My Brother's Best Friend. The series is based on the web novel by the same name. The author is Meghann Crane, and her entire novel, which has 41 chapters, is available on Galatea.

The romantic drama is available on the CandyJar TV app and stars Skonberg, Victoria Andrunik, Paul Addison, Vera Price, Andrew Tong, and Tate Doppler. It is directed by Timothy Berlane and is written by Malcolm Boomer.

Nick Skonberg is a 23-year-old actor from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He is known for acting in short films Apollo, Blue, Like Green, and Fools of Nature. Skonberg also worked in the 2025 film Bloodstained Ivory.

saw this ad while i was scrolling….netflix if u dont come and steal this plot bc why was i seated for the whole 2 mins LAJWJSKSKSJSJSKSJAJS pic.twitter.com/G5PZrofPdG — cay (@koralinadean) October 13, 2025

As clips of his scene circulated on social media, netizens praised Skonberg's acting, saying that such romance stories should be made in Hollywood more frequently.

"I'll admit, I was so seated the first time this ever popped up for me that I downloaded the app just to watch it in full and it did NOT disappoint. They needed to make it much longer," one netizen wrote.

"That was hands down one of the first tiktok/insta movies I actually enjoyed bc both the guy and the girl played it well," another netizen added.

"Best friends brother / brother's best friend plotlines have always been more compelling idk why hollywood trying to forcefeed us all these brother love triangles lets get back to the wattpad basics please," one X user wrote.

Netizens also called out the acting industry, saying that because of nepotism, talented actors seemingly don't get the opportunity to work in shows and movies. Nick Skonberg's fans stated that they were looking forward to seeing more of his acting.

"The stuff with that Nick skonberg guy is so insane and really shows how nepotism ruined Hollywood. Instead of vertical shorts he should be in a cbs show that has 5 seasons," another X user noted.

"I hope he trends and gets casted for big movies cuz he can legit act," one user wrote.

"The state of hollywood so bad that the real talented actors are stuck doing poorly written vertical shorts and STILL out acting the nepo babies the studios be hiring," another netizen stated.

Nick Skonberg seemingly responded to his virality

As the actor kept going viral on X, garnering thousands of likes, the user @koralinadean jokingly tweeted that they were starting a "grassroots campaign" to promote Nick Skonberg's acting.

After some time, the netizen shared an update and uploaded a screenshot from their DMs. The image showed Nick Skonberg's alleged message. The actor reportedly thanked his new fans for showing support. It is unclear whether the message is actually from Skonberg.

"Hey! This is Nick from the vertical! Had to make a twitter account just to check out this post my friend sent it over to me! Thank you actually so much for reposting it and for all the kind words! People have been really sweet after coming over to my instagram! Thanks again!" the tweet stated.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nick Skonberg and his upcoming projects.