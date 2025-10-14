Major changes ahead for FBI season 8 as three long-time cast members exit and a new face joins the lineup

Dick Wolf’s crime procedural drama, FBI season 8, is almost here and is about to reveal the major cliffhanger that left fans restless in season 7, worrying about Isobel Castille’s fate. The three cast members, Katherine Renee Kane (Tiffany Wallace), Lisette Olivera (Syd Ortiz) and Emily Alabi (Dani Rhodes), are confirmed to say goodbye to the show.

However, Emily Alabi (Dani Rhodes) will appear in season 8 only to give closure to her character. For Emily’s replacement, a new member, Juliana Aidén Martinez, has joined the FBI unit, who will team up with Scola.

With a major cast shakeup, the show is also introducing two big changes this season. First, the two spin-off shows of FBI — FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — are canceled and will not air after FBI, as they usually do.

However, the good news is that a new spin-off show- CIA has been added, which will focus on the CIA’s New York office, and a lot of crossover with the FBI is about to happen.

Second, the show will not air on Tuesday. FBI, which has been airing on Tuesdays for many years, will now shift to Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CBS.

A huge cast shakeup in FBI season 8

A new face is joining the FBI in season 8

Juliana Aidén Martinez will be a series regular after she departed from NBC’s newest season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where she played Detective Kate Silva. She will be seen as a new agent joining the unit, working alongside Scola.

3 cast members making their exit from FBI season 8

Katherine Renee Kane as Tiffany Wallace

Katherine played the iconic character of Tiffany Wallace in the FBI series, but she left the show during the season 7 premiere and won’t make a comeback in its eighth season. In an interview with Deadline, she spoke about her exit from the show and said,

“It was time to look towards new creative endeavors. I’m excited for the future and wish the show all the best.’’

Lisette Olivera as Syd Ortiz

She temporarily came in to replace Tiffany Wallace and worked in the Behavioural Analysis Unit in FBI season 7. According to Just Jared, her character ‘’doesn't fit in well’’ with the rest of the team. Deadline reported that her exit from the show was not due to Lisette’s acting, but rather likely because of her age. Deadline mentioned that “she played too young for an FBI Special Agent;; and “not a reflection of [Lisette's] work.”

Emily Alabi as Agent Dani Rhodes

Joined in season 7, after Lisette Olivera’s exit, but now she is not sticking around and is confirmed to briefly appear in FBI season 8 to conclude her character’s journey.

Other confirmed main cast in FBI season 8

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

Also, Isobel, who was left in a life-and-death situation in the season 7 finale, raised questions about her comeback in the show. However, as season 8 premiered, she is seen to be doing well in the debut episode, but her comeback in the FBI office remains uncertain.

Where to watch FBI season 8?

FBI season 8 airs on Monday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CBS, and for those who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Paramount+ the very next day.