FBI season 8 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI airs on CBS on Mondays (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

CBS’s FBI returns with season 8, episode 3, titled “Boy Scout,” airing on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Directed by Carlos Bernard, the episode introduces Juliana Aidén Martinez as Special Agent Eva Ramos, marking her debut as a new series regular alongside John Boyd’s Stuart Scola.

The episode follows the team as they investigate the brutal death of a young man found on federal land, only to face jurisdictional tension when their case collides with a DEA operation.

Meanwhile, the JOC faces possible leadership changes as Jubal Valentine questions his role, and Isobel Castille’s return remains uncertain.

With a fresh dynamic between Scola and Ramos, FBI season 8, episode 3 promises a tense mix of procedural intrigue and evolving team dynamics.

FBI season 8 episode 3 airs on Monday

The third episode of FBI season 8, titled “Boy Scout,” airs on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Directed by Carlos Bernard, the episode continues the fast-paced drama centered around the New York field office as the team tackles another complex case.

With new character Eva Ramos joining the lineup, the episode is set to bring both high-stakes investigation and internal changes.

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 3

Viewers can watch FBI season 8, episode 3 live on CBS during its regular Monday night timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT. For those who prefer streaming, the episode will be available on Paramount+ shortly after its broadcast, where subscribers can also access previous seasons and bonus content.

In addition, CBS’s website and app may provide limited next-day streaming access for cable subscribers.

International viewers can check regional broadcasters or platforms that carry CBS shows. The availability may vary based on country or network rights.

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 3

In "Boy Scout," the FBI squad is investigating the homicide of a young man discovered on federal property, a case that gets muddled when it conflicts with a DEA sting.

The agencies' tension has the potential to blow the investigation as Scola and new girl Eva Ramos have a tough time coping with jurisdictional issues.

Meanwhile, Jubal Valentine is unsure about his role as leader of the JOC. The possibility of Isobel Castille returning looms over him. The episode promises procedural tension, emotional moments, and a fresh dynamic between Scola and Ramos.

A brief recap of episode 2 before FBI season 8 episode 3 arrives

FBI season 8, episode 2, titled “Captured,” follows the New York Field Office as they pursue a seemingly routine art theft that quickly escalates into an international crisis.

The episode begins with Maggie Bell visiting Stuart Scola following the death of his temporary partner, Dani Rhodes, establishing a serious atmosphere before the action unfolds.

The squad investigates two suspects accused of stealing priceless European paintings. The case takes a sudden turn when they discover the heist is part of a larger plan to free a Russian warlord from U.S. detention.

As the FBI closes in, Scola goes undercover to gain the thieves' trust. Jubal Valentine clashes with a stubborn agent from another government agency. She later refuses to help resolve the international scandal. The team struggles against red tape and poor inter-agency coordination.

The episode ends with Jubal questioning his authority and whether collaboration between federal branches really works.

Blending high-stakes action with emotional undertones, “Captured” sets the stage for FBI season 8, episode 3, where new alliances and internal challenges emerge.

Catch FBI on CBS and Paramount+.