FBI season 8: Release date, cast and characters, where to watch and more

Cast and crew members of FBI (Image via X/@FBICBS)

FBI season 8, the upcoming season of the crime procedural series created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, is set to premiere on CBS on Monday, October 13, 2025. It will be available for digital streaming on the following day on Paramount+. The show centers around the inner workings of the New York field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The narrative follows Special Agent Maggie Bell and her partner Omar Adom “OA” Zidan as they take on major cases — terrorism, organized crime, counterintelligence — using every tool in their arsenal to protect the city and its citizens. Also central to the team are figures like Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, who balance field work and leadership challenges.

With each episode running for approximately 44 minutes, the show has maintained its popularity among audiences. It was renewed by the network for upto season 9 back in 2024, even before the premiere of its seventh season.

Release schedule of FBI season 8

FBI Season 8 is set to premiere on Monday, October 13, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT on CBS. The show is shifting from its previous Tuesday timeslot to a Monday night slot as part of CBS’s fall 2025 programming reshuffle. After the premiere, new episodes will air weekly on Mondays in that same timeslot. Viewers who wish to stream the show digitally can do so on Paramount+, where the episodes will drop one day after the television broadcast.

Cast and characters appearing in FBI season 8

With some uncertainty surrounding Alana De La Garza’s fate after the Season 7 finale cliffhanger, most of the main cast is expected to return for FBI Season 8. However, the series has seen quite a bit of cast turnover lately.

Katherine Renee Kane, who played Tiffany Wallace, exited in the Season 7 premiere, and Lisette Olivera joined as Syd Ortiz, Scola’s new partner though her stint lasted only a few episodes. Emily Alabi then stepped in as Dani Rhodes, but she too will be departing after wrapping up her character’s storyline. Now, Law & Order: SVU alum Juliana Aidén Martinez is set to take over as Scola’s next partner.

The core cast of FBI Season 8 includes the following actors:

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell

Zeeko Zaki as Omar Adom "OA" Zidan

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine

Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

How to stream FBI season 8 online

In the United States, FBI Season 8 episodes can be streamed on Paramount+, which offers next-day availability of new episodes after they air on CBS. Additionally, viewers can watch live on CBS via live TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, which includes CBS access.

Paramount+ offers multiple tiers of subscription, including an ad-supported plan and an ad-free upgrade, which allow access to FBI along with a wide library of CBS content and originals. Meanwhile, Hulu + Live TV (which includes live CBS) has its own monthly plan that bundles live channels with access to Hulu’s streaming library.

