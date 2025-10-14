The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia's ex-husband, Todd, sues Bravo for $10 million, claiming a defamatory portrayal of his finances

Todd Nepola and Alexia Nepola of The Real Housewives of Miami (Image via Gety)

The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola's ex-husband, Todd Nepola, filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Bravo Media, parent company NBCUniversal, and production company Purveyors of Pop on October 7, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

He accused the network of falsely portraying him as financially irresponsible and misusing his name and likeness without permission.

Nepola claims that this portrayal has caused significant harm to his reputation within the Miami business community, to frame a spicy storyline for his ex-wife on seasons 6 and 7 of The Real Housewives of Miami.

The Real Housewives of Miami star's ex-husband Todd Nepola's lawsuit details explored

Todd Nepola is a real estate investor and developer with a reported net worth exceeding $100 million and dated Alexia for seven years in a serious relationship. They got married in December 2021 and, after two years, filed for divorce in April 2024, which was finalized in March 2025.

Todd appeared in seasons 4 and 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. However, he did not sign a contract for seasons 6 and 7. Despite his absence from season 7, the divorce between him and Alexia remained a central storyline, with producers re-airing prior footage and cast members referencing him in new scenes.

Regardless, The Real Housewives of Miami allegedly showed him as broke and struggling just to make Alexia’s story more juicy for viewers.

The lawsuit specifically calls out some episodes criticizing cast member Adriana de Moura for spreading false claims, including saying that Todd’s business was sinking, he might have to break his lease and downgrade his apartment, and repeatedly suggesting that Todd was facing financial difficulties.

He accuses Bravo and the associated companies of twisting and distorting the truth while manipulating the show’s storylines, regardless of the harm and destruction that results, as long as it makes good television content.

Nepola affirms that he informed the show makers about the defamation-based claims on the show, but they dismissed his concerns and did not care, prioritizing sensationalism over truth. As per Todd’s lawyers, it was all misleading, intentionally done by Bravo.