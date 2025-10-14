Did anyone win the Powerball on Monday, October 13, 2025? Results revealed with jackpot details shared

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: A Powerball lottery ticket and an advertising sign are seen as U.S. Powerball jackpot grows $950 million, in Foster City, California, United States on August 28, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun /Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Powerball drawing on Monday, October 13, 2025, gave players across the U.S. a chance to win a $258 million jackpot. The official results are now out, and while no one matched all six numbers to win the top prize, several players from different states won smaller prizes.

The winning figures for the October 13 drawing were 5, 13, 22, 41, 65, and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x. Lottery officers verified the results shortly after the draw, reminding actors to check their tickets precisely as secondary prizes remain available.

Jackpot rolls over to the next drawing

Since no player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, the jackpot has rolled over again. The coming drawing, listed for Wednesday, October 15, will see the top prize increase to an estimated $275 million. Powerball jacks grow each time there's no grand prize winner, fueled by ticket deals from sharing countries.

Although the top prize went unclaimed, the delineation still produced multiple winners in lower prize orders. Several players matched four or five figures, winning prizes that ranged from $50,000 to $1 million, depending on the Power Play option. Players who added the Power Play to their ticket were eligible to multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two.

Powerball Overview

Powerball is played in 45 countries, as well as in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and players must choose five figures from 1 to 69, along with one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. To win the jackpot, a ticket must match all six figures drawn.

The game also offers several secondary prizes. Matching five white balls without the Powerball earns a $1 million payout, while lower matches offer prizes as low as $4. The Power Play option is available for anyone. They can even multiply non-jackpot prizes up to tenfold, depending on the multiplier drawn that night.

Claiming prizes and checking results, lottery officers continue to remind players to check their tickets and claim their winnings instantly. A lower prize amount can be claimed directly at authorized retailers.

Larger prizes must be verified first and can be redeemed through state lottery services or by mail correspondence. Winners generally have 180 days from the date of the delineation to claim their prizes, though this may vary depending on state rules. Still, the jackpot will continue to grow, adding to the excitement among players nationwide, if no one claims the top prize before the coming drawing.

Looking ahead to the next draw

The Powerball drawing scheduled for October 15 is expected to attract even more players hoping to win the now-larger jackpot. As with every drawing, officers stress the significance of responsible play and careful verification of ticket figures. While no jackpot winner was declared in the October 13 draw, numerous lower prizes have been validated.

This excitement and all the now build up again as Powerball’s grand prize elevation advanced, continuing the lottery’s long tradition of suspense, excitement and a surprising list of winners across the country.