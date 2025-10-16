Why did FDA recall 16 Cinnamon brands? Reasons explained

FDA Recalls 16 Cinnamon Brands Over Elevated Lead Levels (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall affecting 16 different brands of ground cinnamon nationwide, as reported by the New York Post on October 15. The recall is due to these products containing higher-than-safe levels of lead.

The FDA warned that prolonged use of the contaminated cinnamon may pose serious health risks to children. The recall began in July 2024 and has been revised several times as more products were discovered to have dangerous lead amounts.

The recall from the FDA now includes 16 brands of ground cinnamon.



List of brands under recall

The FDA's investigation found elevated lead levels in 16 brands of ground cinnamon. These brands are HAETAE, Roshni, Durra, Wise Wife, Jiva Organics, Super Brand, Asli, El Chilar, Marcum, SWAD, Supreme Tradition, Compania Indillor Orientale, ALB Flavor, Shahzada, Spice Class and La Frontera.

Contaminated cinnamon products were found in various grocery and retail stores throughout the United States, including well-known chains such as Dollar Tree and Save-A-Lot. The FDA has asked people to inspect their kitchen shelves, as ground cinnamon can last a long time. If anyone finds products included in the recall, they should stop using them immediately and dispose of them properly.

Lead exposure risks from recalled cinnamon

Lead exposure can lead to serious health problems in young children. The FDA explains that consuming the contaminated cinnamon can raise blood lead levels. Long-term exposure may lead to developmental problems, including learning struggles, behavioral issues and lower IQ.

Even though ground cinnamon isn’t specifically targeted at kids, it is used in many foods they eat, which increases the likelihood they could be exposed. The FDA noted that people often don’t exhibit immediate signs of lead exposure. This makes it important to visit a doctor if you suspect any exposure has happened.

To identify and recall infected products off shelves, government agencies in both federal and state governments continue to test cinnamon samples. The FDA recommends that individuals monitor changes in recall to remain informed and discuss the matter with their physicians in case they believe they or their families may have come into contact with lead.