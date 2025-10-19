Who is Georgie Elgey? Fitness influencer reveals son Ziggy Blu was born stillborn at 20 weeks

Georgie Elgey reveals heartbreaking loss of son Ziggy Blu (Image via Instagram/@georgieelgey)

Georgie Elgey, an Australian fitness and wellness influencer, often shares her life as a mother, her health journey and her love for pilates. Her Instagram account boasts over 4,000 followers, where she posts about raising kids, staying fit and family experiences. She's married to Kane Elgey, a former rugby league player, and they have two kids, Tally Blu and Pipi Rose.

Elgey mostly posts exercise-centered content and about her family life on Instagram. Her first child, Tally, was born in November 2021. In September 2024, her second child, Pipi, was born.

Georgie Elgey shares heartbreaking news about her son Ziggy Blu

On Friday, Georgie Elgey shared that her third child, a son named Ziggy Blu Elgey, was stillborn at 20 weeks.

“Our sweet angel boy was born sleeping at 20 weeks and more perfect than we could have ever imagined,” she wrote, announcing that her baby died the day before, on October 16.

Elgey shared that Ziggy shared his middle name with his older brother, Tally.

“He shares his middle name with his big brother Tally,” she added. “Our boys were so connected from the beginning. Tally was the one who told us there was a baby in my belly before we even knew, and that he was a boy.”

She continued, expressing the deep sorrow felt by her family:

“Our hearts are completely broken that he is not here with our family but we hope he knew how loved he was. Forever our baby boy.”

After her post, Elgey’s comments were filled with messages from her followers and other parents offering sympathy and support. Many people shared their sadness about her loss and left kind, reassuring words.

Georgie Elgey posts about her experiences as a mom on social media. In November 2021, she introduced her son Tally to her followers, calling him “2.85kg of perfection.”

Her daughter, Pipi Rose, was born on September 4, 2024. Elgey announced her birth on Instagram, writing,