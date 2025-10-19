Was Berkeley Township Mayor’s daughter arrested? Viral arrest video debunked

The Berkeley Township Mayor's daughter was arrested in June 2024 [Representational Image] (Image via by John Moore/Getty Images)

A recent Instagram Reel shared by internet personality Jaydee Milo has garnered plenty of attention on the platform. In the viral clip, the social media influencer is seen reacting to the arrest of the Berkeley Township Mayor’s daughter.

In the bodycam footage, the female arrestee is seen crying through gasps, as the officers inform her that she is being arrested. Milo reacted to a small portion of the arrest video and shared his observation on the case.

For those unaware, the person in the clip was identified as Ava Bacchione, the daughter of Berkeley Township Mayor John Bacchione. The arrest video is real, but it is not related to a recent incident. According to Transparency Bodycam, a YouTube Channel that posts similar footage, the mayor’s daughter was arrested in June 2024.

Based on the video description, local police took Ava Bacchione into custody at Central Regional High School. Two patrolling officers witnessed her having an altercation with a male, identified as her boyfriend, on June 17, 2024, around 9:00 a.m. Following an argument with the police officers about the version of the incident, Ava was taken into custody.

At the start of the video shared by Jaydee Milo, an officer is seen telling the mayor’s daughter that she is being arrested for domestic violence and simple assault. Ava Bacchione argues that the other person pulled her hair before she retaliated. However, the police officer tells her that he saw her hit him in the footage. Ava asks:

“Where’s the footage of him pulling my hair?”

The officer then warns Bacchione to cooperate, or they will have to cuff her and walk her through the school. The mayor’s daughter walks out with the police officers, who then restrain her near their vehicle. Ava Bacchione is heard questioning her arrest, as she says:

“Are you serious right now? I’m under arrest for what he did to me? Are you f***ing serious right now? Oh my God.”

Jaydee Milo shared his thoughts about the arrest of Berkeley Township Mayor’s daughter

Milo shared his reaction to the short clip of Ava Bacchione being taken into custody. The influencer claimed that he got “Gabby Petito” vibes from the case. For the unversed, Petito was a New York woman who was killed by her fiancé in 2021. Jayedee Milo shared that he didn’t see the altercation video and added:



“But I want you all to understand that so many women get arrested for DV when retaliating against an abusive boyfriend or husband. One of them was my own mother. ”

Milo continued:

“I don’t know for sure what happened in this case. I’ll have to wait for that video to come out. It’s also super rare for a high school student to get arrested on school grounds for an altercation like this.”

According to the Transparency Bodycam, two officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department saw the mayor’s daughter hitting her boyfriend while yelling at him. Bacchione alleged that her boyfriend had cheated on her, which resulted in their altercation.

Following the incident, the Central Regional High School Principal took Ava inside the building, where she was later informed of her arrest by another officer. After her arrest, the mayor’s daughter was taken to the police station and processed.

Per Transparency Bodycam, the other individual refrained from pressing charges, but police arrested Ava because the case was related to domestic violence. After being charged with Simple Assault under 2C:12-1A(1), the then-18-year-old was released.

The incident happened on the high school graduation day, which Ava attended, based on her Instagram post.