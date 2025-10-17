Was Brewers Karen slammed as “racist” by Mark Attanasio? American Family Field permanent ban claim debunked

The Brewers Karen went viral after the Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Milwaukee native Shannon Kobylarczyk, dubbed “Brewers Karen” on social media, recently received backlash. The woman made headlines for confronting a Dodgers fan with a threat to “call ICE” during a National League Championship Series (NLCS) game.

Shannon Kobylarczyk lost her job at ManpowerGroup and also resigned from the board of directors of Make-A-Wish Milwaukee, according to WISN 12. New claims suggest that Brewers Karen has been permanently banned from visiting American Family Field.

According to an unverified post shared by The U.S. Forecast, a Facebook page with 122K followers, Mark Attanasio called Brewers Karen a racist and banned her from the ballpark. The original poster also shared an AI-generated picture of the woman, with a link to an untrustworthy blog.

The post addresses Mark Attanasio as the Milwaukee Brewers CEO, but he is the team’s principal owner and chairperson. Additionally, Attanasio hasn’t addressed the controversy involving Kobylarczyk and didn’t call her a racist.

Brewers Karen has been banned from returning to future events at American Family Field. However, the team’s principal owner didn’t release any statement announcing the decision.

The Milwaukee Brewers banned two spectators, including the Brewers' Karen, from future events at American Family Field

Karen at Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS threatens to call ICE on an Iraq war veteran… pic.twitter.com/1DzoYEVUa4 — Nightcap Crimes (@NightcapCrimes) October 16, 2025

During Game 2 of the 2025 NLCS, a Dodgers fan, identified as Ricardo Fosado, went viral on social media. He was seemingly mocking Brewers fans in the clip following a loss when Shannon Kobylarczyk confronted him. The woman is heard saying:

“You know what, let's call ICE.”

Fosado then slammed Kobylarczyk by asserting:

“Call ICE, call ICE. I'm a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl”

Kobylarczyk is then seen hitting the camera, as the video ends abruptly. During a chat with WISN 12, Fosado admitted to having called her an expletive off camera, which led to his ejection from the ballpark. Following the incident, the Milwaukee Brewers addressed the situation and banned both spectators. The team said in a statement (via WISN 12):

“The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.”

The team confirmed that the individual (Fosado) was ejected for his “actions apart from the events depicted in this video.” The statement noted that the Dodgers fan was removed for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The team also mentioned the Brewers' Karen, without naming her, and said:

"Separately, video shows that the other individual involved in the argument became physical in the course of her interactions with the person who was ejected."

The Brewers confirmed that neither individual is allowed to return to American Family Field for future events. The team clarified that the decision was taken due to the incident and their "Guest Code of Conduct specific to ejections and physical confrontation."