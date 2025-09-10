What happened to Wander Franco? 2023 allegations explored as baseball star admitted to mental health clinic

Wander Franco has been involved in multiple legal issues (Image via Getty)

Wander Franco has been reportedly admitted to a mental health clinic. Notably, Franco was taken to the clinic after being taken into custody by the cops. The baseball shortstop was found guilty in the case of a minor’s s*xual abuse in June this year.

Franco was allegedly taken to a Bani-based clinic on September 9, 2025, after being requested for the same by his family, as revealed to The Associated Press by a spokesperson for the police, Col. Diego Pesqueira.

It remains unknown if the new decision of his family will have any impact on his baseball career. While further updates are awaited, he has continued with his training for all this time. On the other hand, Diego also told The Associated Press that the family’s decision to send Franco to a mental health clinic is not associated with the legal problems in which he has been involved so far.

Earlier this year, Wander Franco’s name was also added to the restricted list of the Rays. This happened following his arrest on charges of carrying a semiautomatic Glock 19 in November last year, and Wander’s failure to report to his team on one particular occasion.

Franco was recently in the headlines when he claimed on social media that he lost around $16,000 at a resort where he was staying. Although Wander alleged that the money was stolen, his attorney, Teodosio Jaquez, later stated that the money was discovered. However, Wander continued claiming that the money was stolen.

Wander Franco was under investigation for some serious charges in 2023

As mentioned, the Bani, Dominican Republic native has been involved in multiple legal issues for a long time. However, the problems started in 2023 when the authorities launched an investigation into Franco for his alleged relationships with underage girls.

Apart from the police, the department of investigations of MLB also took the matter seriously. As per ESPN, the allegations emerged from the claims of two girls, whose identities have not been confirmed until now.

The first girl said that she had reportedly shared photos with Wander Franco on social media, and they were in a relationship. However, the pictures could not be recovered as the girl’s social media handle was deleted. The other girl allegedly approached the police with similar claims.

Although Franco did not share a direct response to the allegations, he was put on administrative leave in August 2023. It refers to the removal of a player from the team roster since such investigations are considered to be a violation of the domestic violence policy. It might be extended by the MLB Players Association if found necessary.

The same month, a report by the Daily Mail revealed the identity of Franco’s wife as Rachelly Paulino. The outlet stated that the duo tied the knot around two years before an investigation was launched into Wander. Furthermore, the pair is also the parents of two children.

The Daily Mail stated that Franco and Rachelly’s love story dates back to the time when they were teenagers. Notably, the former also purchased a property in Tampa the same year, and it was reportedly priced at $1.55 million.