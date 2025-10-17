Is the Phillies Karen suing MLB? Viral lawsuit claim debunked

Harrison Bader #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 05, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Clips of 'Phillies Karen' from this game went viral. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

More than a month after a woman dubbed "Phillies Karen" went viral, rumours have been swirling on social media that she is suing Major League Baseball. Clips of Karen stormed social media in September, prompting widespread outrage against her after she forced a father and his son to give her the home run ball at the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game on September 5.

The woman known as "Phillies Karen" on the internet is not suing the MLB. A fact-checking platform, Lead Stories, has investigated the viral claims that suggest the woman faced humiliation after going viral on the internet and lost her livelihood.

Recently, posts on various social media platforms went viral after sharing claims that the woman popularized by her actions at the Phillies game in September is taking legal action against MLB. As per the posts, the woman said,

“I lost my job, I lost my dignity, I lost my livelihood. They need to compensate and pay for the damages they caused me!…I've been humiliated, they must pay and make things right!”

After reviewing the posts on Facebook and X that claim the woman at the game is suing MLB, Lead Stories found that the post originated from a self-proclaimed satire account. Moreover, the image used in the post to spread the claims was a morphed one, which showed Senator Elizabeth Warren’s face instead of the woman who took the ball from the child at the Phillies game.

Phillies Karen caused a stir on social media when she made a father at the Phillies game give up the home run ball

During September 5’s clash between the Phillies and the Marlins, which took place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, the Phillies’ Harrison Bader hit a home run. The ball, which fell into the stands among some Phillies fans, caused many fans to lunge forward to retrieve it for themselves, as shown in a clip circulating on social media.

A father finally managed to grab the home run ball and took it to his young son, placed it in his glove and hugged him. However, videos show that the father was startled by a woman appearing to shout in his ear. During the confrontation, the father decided to give up the ball he had retrieved and the woman left.

A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025

After the incident, which went viral, the woman was dubbed "Phillies Karen" on the internet, with people generally criticizing her behavior. The father, whose name is Drew Feltwell, finally broke his silence and, in a conversation with USA Today, urged netizens not to trouble the woman. He said,

“Please don't do anything to that lady. Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that's different. But God, I don't want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.’’

According to NBC Philadelphia, Feltwell and his son’s experience at the game was saved by the Phillies despite the incident with the home run ball. The Phillies gave his son a goodie bag, and Bader even signed his bat for the young fan.