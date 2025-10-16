Did John Cena just shut down a question about Trump deserving the Nobel Peace Prize?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: John Cena speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

A clip circulating online shows John Cena dodging a query regarding Donald Trump and a potential Nobel Prize. Typically private concerning his opinions, the wrestler skilfully avoids taking sides, upholding his practice of distinguishing between what he believes privately versus his public image.

The video captures WWE star John Cena pausing long enough to sign an autograph before a reporter asks about his view on whether President Donald Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. John Cena offers no comment and simply moves on. The clip surfaces just after Trump publicly voiced his hope of receiving the award, pointing to his purported role in mediating disputes.

John Cena said:

"No, Thank you."

Ultimately, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize landed on Venezuelan politician and activist María Corina Machado, who is slated to receive the honor, in Oslo on December 10. That moment, in turn, highlights the conversation about Donald Trump's political legacy and the way the international community acknowledges peace efforts.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were buzzing, flooding social media with comments and reactions.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"John Cena shutting that question down faster than he disappears in a wrestling match," a user commented.

"john cena has to be the most trained media individual we’ve ever seen…the brother has the ability to tell people to f*ck off in the nicest manner," another user commented.

"How can you ask a wrester about a political stuff? He gave him the right answer," another netizen expressed.

"John Cena handled that like a pro calm, respectful, and completely uninterested in getting dragged into political drama. Sometimes silence says more than a statement ever could," a netizen remarked.

"Sometimes silence says more than any opinion can. Cena's "no thank you" speaks volumes," a user wrote.

