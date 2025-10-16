"He's about action, not debate points" - Internet reacts to John Cena shutting down a fan asking if Trump should've won the Nobel Peace Prize

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: John Cena celebrates his win during WrestleMania 41 Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

Wrestler John Cena has recently made it to the headlines for his response after he was asked about President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 14, two fans approached the wrestler at an airport in the US. One fan requested an autograph, which the WWE superstar accepted.

However, another person, who was recording him, asked him a question related to President Trump. The person asked Cena if he thought that Trump should have been awarded a Nobel Prize. The wrestler immediately responded by saying,

"No thank you. No thank you."

This interaction between the fan and John Cena caught attention after the video began going viral on social media platforms. Many highlighted and praised Cena for handling the situation and shutting down the conversation even before a drama erupted. One user wrote on X,

"People really forget Cena isn't here for your Twitter arguments, he's about action, not debate points."

"Sometimes silence says more than any opinion can. Cena's "no thank you" speaks volumes," added a tweet.

"Bro heard 'Dona-' and said 'No thank you,'" read a tweet.

The platform has been flooded with several other reactions from netizens. One user commented,

"How can you ask a wrester about a political stuff? He gave him the right answer."

"Shuts it down before the drama even starts the man knows how to dodge controversy like he’s still in the ring," read a tweet.

"He better than me bc I woulda hit one of these real quick," wrote a netizen.

For the unversed, John Cena is known for keeping his political views private. He has never publicly supported or called out any political personality.

John Cena has previously reacted when asked about a potential political career

In July 2025, a video of John Cena during an interview with On Demand Entertainment was dropped. In the clip, the wrestler was asked if he was up for running in the presidential race. Cena wasted no time and ruled out the idea. In a brief and short response, the professional wrestler said,

"Not a chance."

John Cena is currently in the middle of his farewell tour, which started on September 5, 2025. The last time that he will perform is on December 13, 2025, at the Capital One Arena. According to reports by Republic World, the prices of tickets to witness Cena's final match have experienced a massive hike. As per onlocationexp.com, the Champion Package will cost $10,500.

The package includes not just premium floor seating but also a photo op with John Cena. Bleacher Report suggested that the Gold Package has been priced at $2,500, and it includes pre-show superstar appearances of the wrestler as well as access to a memorabilia display related to him.

Meanwhile, the row A and row B tickets have been priced at $11,500 and $9,500, respectively. The regular tickets are available in a range of $250 and $3,000. It is speculated that the final match will attract a huge audience and will be a grand event.

Speculations that Donald Trump might make an appearance at the farewell match have been circulating around. However, there has been no confirmation about the same.