Man of Tomorrow and Peacemaker season 2 are "very very connected" - James Gunn doubles down on DCU continuity

James Gunn speaks at the DC Studios Creature Commandos panel during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Peacemaker Season 2 is the fuse that James Gunn keeps lighting in public. He says the show and Man of Tomorrow are “very, very connected,” and he has repeated that the DCU is designed so each title stands on its own while still rewarding sequence-watchers. Peacemaker Season 2 premiered on August 21, 2025, on Max, with John Cena leading a returning cast that includes Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee.

Gunn created the series and continues to steer it as the on-ramp to his film slate. The feature landing point is Man of Tomorrow, dated July 9, 2027, which follows Gunn’s film Superman. The core promise is simple. Peacemaker Season 2 will seed plot and character threads that flow straight into Man of Tomorrow, while the movie re-states essentials so newcomers are not lost. Expect season-finale moves to matter. Expect the film to echo them without turning continuity into homework. That’s the continuity pact Gunn is doubling down on for the DCU.

What James Gunn actually said about the connection

James Gunn has addressed the link many times, but a short Instagram exchange captured the blunt version. Fans argued whether Peacemaker Season 2 only “builds up” to the film or sets it up “directly.” Gunn’s verified account replied, “Directly.” Viewers can see that one-word answer in the screenshot embedded above, and fan posts on X mirrored the same exchange for wider chatter. The message undercuts the softer “not directly” reading and clarifies intent: Peacemaker Season 2 hands off to Man of Tomorrow on purpose, not by accident. James Gunn stated in the Instagram comment thread,

“Directly.”

That lines up with what he has said on Threads throughout the rollout. As per an Instagram thread's reply, James Gunn remarked,

“That's right. As Ive said countless times, you can watch every project by itself of course (just like you can watch Peacemaker by itself or watch Superman without seeing Creature Commandos). But Man of Tomorrow and PMS2 are very very connected.”

In earlier replies, he has also reassured viewers that the DCU plan won’t lock out casuals. Context from social media helps frame audience expectations. On X, fan accounts circulated the “Directly” screenshot and speculated about who might appear in late episodes. Lex was a frequent guess, but Gunn’s comment does not confirm any cameo. It only clarifies the strength and direction of the handoff. Fans should treat it as a narrative bridge, not a casting announcement. For readers, the takeaway is clean. Watch Peacemaker Season 2 for the first half of a story logic that the movie will continue, and expect key setups in the back stretch of the season to echo inside Man of Tomorrow.

Timeline check: How Peacemaker Season 2 feeds into Man of Tomorrow

Peacemaker Season 2 arrived on August 21, 2025. Man of Tomorrow is slated for July 9, 2027. The spacing gives room for payoff without a long memory test. Across interviews and posts, Gunn has framed Peacemaker Season 2 as the immediate prelude to Man of Tomorrow, with late-season turns designed to carry forward. To protect those turns, promotional materials and advance chatter have kept specifics under wraps. For audience planning, think of Peacemaker Season 2 as the small-screen chapter that positions stakes and relationships, then expect Man of Tomorrow to move those pieces on a larger board.

That continuity sits inside the broader DCU plan, where shows and films speak to one another but remain readable on their own. In practice, that means you can marathon Peacemaker season 2 now, walk into the film two years later, and still find the story legible, while fans who followed the show will hear the extra beats.

Do viewers need to watch the show to understand the movie?

Short answer: no. Gunn has stressed that the DCU is built for both new viewers and completists. As per a Threads reply dated August 2025, James Gunn reiterated,

“We explain everything.”

That line is the policy. Peacemaker Season 2 enriches Man of Tomorrow, but it is not a gate. For readers, the smart approach is to finish Peacemaker Season 2 before opening weekend so the callbacks and character pushes land as intended. For the DCU, the strategy keeps theaters open to newcomers while still rewarding the weekly audience that followed the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.