Peacemaker season 2 finale divides viewers as fans describe it as “more filler than finale”

Warner Bros. has long struggled to create a consistent path for its DC characters on screen, frequently altering creative visions mid-production and leaving fans frustrated. That uncertainty gave way to a new sense of hope with the creation of DC Studios under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Early projects like Creature Commandos and the blockbuster Superman were met with acclaim, signaling that the DCU might finally be finding its footing. Peacemaker season 2 continued that momentum, building a passionate fanbase and earning critical praise for its unique blend of humor, action, and character work.

Yet, despite a season full of emotional highs and multiverse-spanning adventures, the finale left a sizable portion of the audience frustrated, feeling that it favored setting up future DCU projects over delivering a satisfying conclusion.

“You guys really deserve those shitty Marvel shows lol” — Peacemaker Season 2 finale sparks fan outrage

The above tweet showcases the divide between the viewers. The Peacemaker season 2 finale became the lowest-rated episode of the series on IMDb with an initial score of 6.9/10, dropping further to 6.7 with over 8,700 reviews. While many expressed their criticism and dislike towards the finale via these ratings, there were some positives to be noted.

Some viewers praised the finale’s humor, emotional beats, and standout performances, particularly Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo and John Cena’s Chris Smith. The finale’s quieter, character-driven moments, such as Chris and Emilia Harcourt’s tender interactions, were appreciated for grounding the story amid the multiverse madness.

While for the criticism, viewers noted that Peacemaker appears in costume only once, while the bulk of the episode follows ARGUS agents exploring perilous alternate dimensions, including candy-colored worlds overrun by tiny flesh-eating creatures and black-hole universes that threaten to devour the team. Rick Flag Sr.’s morally dubious plans for Salvation, a newly discovered Earth-like planet intended to house meta-human criminals, were entertaining but contributed to a feeling that the finale was more about world-building than resolving the season-long arcs. Reddit users, in particular, were blunt, with comments like, “The show literally did the ‘I don’t wanna play with you anymore’ meme to the ENTIRE PLOT of the first seven episodes,” reflecting the frustration of fans who expected a more traditional conclusion.

Additional fan reactions highlight the divisive reception:

"Acting like peacemaker is some high art or something. I enjoyed the show but the ending wasn't really satisfying and I didn't care about cameos." a user tweerted.

"I like Peacemaker! All the way through," a user expressed their appreciation.

"Fans act like the DCU is exempt from valid criticism will be the fandom's downfall," a user tweeted about their concern.

"I thought the season itself wasn’t great but I liked this ep," another user tweeted their contradicting opinion.

Peacemaker Season 2 finale recap

The finale opens with a flashback to Chris and Emilia Harcourt’s boat date, culminating in a heartfelt kiss that underlines the season’s romantic tension. In the present, Chris is in prison, burdened by losses in alternate realities, and initially refuses visits from the 11th Street Kids. Leota Adebayo manipulates Vigilante into using his crime-earned “blood money” to bail Chris out, allowing him to hide with Eagly in a dingy motel.

Meanwhile, ARGUS agents, under Rick Flag Sr.’s direction, explore interdimensional doors, encountering bizarre and deadly worlds before discovering Salvation, a pristine, Earth-like planet intended as a high-security prison for meta-human criminals. Flag secretly plans to use it for his own ends.

Ads comes to terms with her past and the end of her marriage, while Chris and Emilia reconnect emotionally. The 11th Street Kids reunite, rescuing Chris from isolation, and form the covert operations agency Checkmate using Vigilante’s funds. However, Chris is abducted by Flag and thrown into Salvation, a mysterious alternate dimension filled with unknown threats, in the final moments of the episode. Post-credits scenes offer comic relief but also hint at the DCU’s larger storylines, teasing connections to Superman, Lex Luthor, and future films.

As James Gunn continues to expand the DCU, it’s clear that Peacemaker’s story is far from over—even if fans must wait to see whether its narrative payoff matches the emotional highs of earlier episodes.