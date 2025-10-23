Where was Peacemaker season 2 filmed? Key filming locations explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: (L-R) Sarah Aubrey, Casey Bloys, James Gunn, and John Cena attend HBO's "Peacemaker" Season 2 Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Peacemaker season 2 was filmed across Georgia, with soundstage work centered at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, just south of Atlanta and location shoots spanning metro Atlanta, Paulding County, including downtown Dallas, and Savannah’s historic riverfront. The finale leans on Savannah’s River Street, where the crew dressed the former Joe’s Crab Shack frontage as DC’s Big Belly Burger and staged boat work along the river that locals will recognize even with VFX polish. The production moved from Vancouver to Trilith for the second season.

Beyond Savannah, rural chases and small-town beats were staged around Paulding County and downtown Dallas. At the same time, Trilith handled major interior builds, such as Peacemaker’s home base and tech spaces, allowing the team to toggle between gritty exteriors and controlled action on stages. As per the WTOC report dated October 10, 2025, James Gunn said,

“Georgia has everything you need in terms of filming.”

John Cena, who plays Peacemaker, said,

“Georgia is one of the premiere states, if not the premiere state, to offer incentives and welcome the film base.”

All Peacemaker season 2 filming locations explored

1) Trilith Studios, Fayetteville:

The season’s main base for sets and interior action. Large builds for Peacemaker’s updated home and the team’s high-tech spaces were mounted here. Trilith advertises more than 30 soundstages and a purpose-built Prysm virtual production stage, which supported complex sequences for Peacemaker season 2 while also accommodating Superman's presence on the lot. Trilith was one of the primary homes for the season.

2) Atlanta and the surrounding metro:

General exteriors and fast company moves across metro Atlanta filled out street-level scenes that read as everyday America in Peacemaker season 2. The Georgia Film Office highlighted filming in the Atlanta area alongside Trilith.

3) Savannah riverfront, including River Street and the final boat work:

Production dressed River Street as Big Belly Burger at the old Joe’s Crab Shack frontage and shot multiple riverfront and boat sequences for the finale. The riverfront appears throughout the season ender. As per the Threads post dated October 13, 2025, James Gunn said,

“We shot everything in the opening and on the boat in Savannah, Georgia.”

Select outdoor beats in Peacemaker season 2 also use Forsyth Park.

4) Paulding County, Georgia:

Rural roads and outskirts doubled for high-speed chases and stunt-heavy action, which give Peacemaker season 2 its small-town texture not far from Atlanta. According to the Oz Magazine report dated July 16, 2024, the cast and crew were in Paulding for the filming of season 2. Outlets also list Paulding for street scenes and rural chases. As per the WTOC report, John Cena said,

“I think Georgia is an ideal place to film, because they are a friend of the industry.”

5) Dallas, Georgia, including the Bagby Building area:

Street-level sequences and everyday scenes were staged in downtown Dallas during a permitted window in early summer, which aligns with on-the-ground notices from the city. The Georgia Film Office amplified that Dallas featured in Peacemaker season 2 location work. The shift from Vancouver to metro Atlanta set the table for this Georgia-heavy map for Peacemaker season 2.

What these places add on screen in Peacemaker season 2

Savannah’s riverfront offers a unique blend of comic book Americana with texture. Cobblestones, iron balconies and a working waterfront create a recognizable port city look while the Big Belly Burger set ties the finale to DC lore in Peacemaker season 2. River Street is the real-world canvas for those scenes.

Paulding and Dallas provide the small-town contrast. Rural roads and a courthouse square vibe ground the stakeouts and chases that keep Peacemaker season 2 grounded in a human scale between bigger set pieces. Major outlets point to Paulding and Dallas for those runs. Trilith and metro Atlanta bring scale and control. Stages enable controlled chaos for brawls and gadgets, then crews step outside for variety.

Production details and cast for Peacemaker season 2

Filming window and base: Pre-shoot activities began on April 13, 2024, followed by principal photography through late November 2024, with Trilith serving as the base. According to an Instagram post dated April 13, 2024, James Gunn captioned it "Day 1 S2 pre-shoot." Additionally, an Instagram post dated November 25, 2024, confirmed the wrap.

Cast snapshot: Season 2 stars John Cena with returning teammates Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, while Frank Grillo appears as Rick Flag Sr, which threads storylines from Gunn’s wider DC slate.

Stay tuned for more updates.