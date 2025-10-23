Dangerously Obese star Natalie Sconyers' transformation from 655 pounds to 505 pounds explored

Natalie from Dangerously Obese (Image via TLC)

Dangerously Obese introduced to 28-year-old Natalie Big Fine Sconyers from Tifton, Georgia, battling extreme obesity alongside her mother, Felicia, who was also dangerously overweight and bedridden.

This medical docu-series premiered on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, on TLC with a fresh concept where Dr. Charles Procter helps individuals with life-threatening obesity to lose weight and rediscover themselves.

Natalie's weight loss journey on Dangerously Obese explored

At the beginning of the episode, Natalie introduces her mother and her boyfriend, Wendell, explaining that she has been overweight all her life. She adds humor to her problems, saying that:

Big Fine is my other name. Every time I leave the house, it’s a whole production. Even a small errand can take hours.

She further tells about herself and the challenges posed by her obesity, stating that food is the first thing that she and her mother always think about, adding that,

I was 13 or 14 when I got on birth control and that's when my weight started going up. Over the years I've tried to lose weight and it's like diet after diet after diet and it's like nothing just seems to stick.

Realizing how bad their situation had become, Natalie decided to seek help from bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, whom she discovered online, and he happened to be her surgeon.

She took his appointment and when she stepped on the weighing scale, her weight was revealed to be 655 lbs, which made her emotional as Dr. Charles warned her that it is a life-threatening situation and many people die as well due to this much weight.

Charles gave her two months to drop her weight below 600 lbs so that they could continue with the bariatric surgery, or else it would be risky.

However, a follow-up weight check at a nearby veterinary clinic, which had a scale large enough for her, didn't show a good start. There, she weighed 667 pounds, further gaining 12 pounds since her first visit with Dr. Procter.

With determination, Natalie committed to changing her diet, cutting out fried foods, and adding more vegetables to her diet, as this is a life-and-death situation.

At her next appointment, she finally achieved the milestone needed for surgery, weighing 596 pounds, just below the 600-pound requirement. Natalie got overwhelmed at the achievement as she thanked Dr. Charles, exclaiming,

Lord, I thank you. I made it. I wanted this so bad. It was hard, but I did this thing.

Natalie and her mother got the surgery done, and the scene showed 4 days after the surgery when Natalie and Felicia came out in front of their family and friends, showing their reduced weight and looking different.

Everyone is congratulating them and complementing them on their achievement, and Natalie states in a confessional,

When I first started this journey, I weighed 655 pounds. Now I weigh 505 pounds. And I'm excited about getting my independence back. That's so major. And that's what I'm excited for.

Now, as she weighs 505 pounds after the surgery at the end of Dagerously Obese, Natale aims to reduce her weight further to 180 pounds, while Felicia, who weighed 520 pounds at the start of her journey, lost 134 pounds after undergoing weight loss surgery.

Dangerously Obese airs weekly on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm. ET on TLC.

Stay tuned for more updates.