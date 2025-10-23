Who is Jack Falahee? Everything to know about the new guest star in Chicago Med

Actor Jack Falahee (Photo by Getty Images)

Jack Falahee, widely recognized for his breakout role as Connor Walsh on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, made a powerful return to network television with his guest appearance on Chicago Med season 11, episode 4, Family First as Devin Carter.

Michigan-born Ann Arbor actor and vocalist Falahee has made a name for himself with his emotionally charged performances. With a background in the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, he has also been featured in PBS's Mercy Street and NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Aside from his screenwriting, Falahee leads the music band Diplomacy and is greatly engaged in philanthropic causes, such as children's medicine and community wellness initiatives—indicating his dedication to both his vocation and causes outside of it.

A closer look at Jack Falahee’s life

Jack Falahee was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and developed an early interest in performance at Huron High School. He was very active in theatre and played in various classical and modern productions.

Jack Falahee is most famously known for his breakout starring role as Connor Walsh on ABC's How to Get Away with Murder, where he worked six seasons opposite Viola Davis. Prior to that, Falahee had roles on such shows as Twisted, Ironside, and The Carrie Diaries, gradually crafting his TV resume. Aside from television, he has also been involved in film, where he was seen in Rage and Cardboard Boxer. More recently, Falahee diversified his artistic ventures, co-founding the indie folk band Diplomacy, where he is the lead singer. The band released their first EP in 2019. Aside from acting and music, Falahee is also a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and mental health issues awareness. He regularly backs up nonprofit causes and speaks out regarding representation and social responsibility in the entertainment arena through his platform.

Jack Falahee joins Chicago Med as Devin Carter

Jack Falahee guest stars in Chicago Med season 11, episode 4 (“Family First”) as Devin Carter, a patient whose visit turns unexpectedly grim. Devin and his wife, Faye, come to Gaffney Medical Center after a kitchen accident involving a tea kettle. At first, the story sounds believable. But Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) quickly senses something is not right.

A nurse later discovers a urine cup marked with a red sticker — a silent signal for domestic abuse. Lenox grows alarmed and examines Faye, finding bruises and internal injuries far worse than Devin’s. She rushes Faye into surgery, saving her life. Devin insists the injuries came from a fall, but his unease tells a different story.

After the operation, Lenox offers help, yet Faye denies any abuse. Before leaving, Devin thanks Lenox in a chilling moment that leaves her uneasy. The episode delivers a tense, emotional case, with Falahee’s controlled performance heightening the fear beneath the surface.

Who are the other guest stars in Chicago Med season 11

Apart from Jack Falahee's guest spot, there have been a number of other big-name guest stars this season. Nick Gehlfuss comes back to play the role of Dr. Will Halstead. It is his first time on-screen since he left the show in season 8. Torrey DeVitto is also back as Dr. Natalie Manning in episode 3 ("Horseshoes and Hand Grenades"). Her character donates a kidney to her son while pregnant with Dr. Halstead's baby.

Manish Dayal appears as Dr. Theo Rabari, a new doctor presenting research on functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to Dr. Daniel Charles. Additionally, Shawn Hatosy’s son, Cassius, makes a guest appearance in the season 11 premiere. These guest stars add depth and variety to the season, enhancing the storylines and contributing to the ongoing character development at Gaffney Medical Center.

Catch Chicago Med on NBC on Wednesdays and on Peacock on Thursdays.