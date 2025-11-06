Who is Sharon Goodwin’s eldest son on Chicago Med? Everything to know about his recent debut and storyline

Gbenga Akinnagbe as David Goodwin on Chicago Med [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © NBC]

Fans of Chicago Med bid goodbye to a longtime character of the NBC medical drama as Sharon’s former husband, Bert Goodwin presumably passed away in the episode dated November 5, 2025. The episode also introduced the couple’s eldest son, David Goodwin, played by Gbenga Akinnagbe. He was seen taking a stand against his family as he wished to save Bert. The storyline revealed a secret from David’s past as his relationship with Bert unfolded.

Bert Goodwin, played by Gregory Alan Williams, was part of the Chicago Med plot since season 1 as he walked out on Sharon after their 35-year-long marriage. He was shown having an affair with Lyla, pushing him to attempt suicide after her death. Season 9 of the show revealed Bert’s diagnosis of being afflicted by Alzheimer’s.

Recent story arc saw his health decline further, culminating in a severe fall, leaving him with a subdural hematoma. This became the cause of his eventual death as advanced medical directives forbade any life-saving procedure on him. The other arcs in Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 involved Ripley and Sadie’s breakup, Lenox grappling with her grief and Naomi’s lost opportunity with Frost as the latter bonded with Novak.

Chicago Med introduces Sharon’s eldest son, David

After his bad fall in the previous episode, Bert was seen at the centre of the storyline of Chicago Med season 11 episode 6. Titled, The Story of Us, Bert was seen on his hospital bed surrounded by former wife, Sharon, daughter, Tara and youngest son, Michael. After a flashback of the family in their good times in the 1990s, the present showed David besides his siblings.

Portrayed by Gbenga Akinnagbe, David looked worried as Bert tried to greet his eldest son but found it verbally challenging. As Bert’s CT showed a bleed that was inoperable due to Bert’s DNR, David was seen disagreeing with his family over this. He desperately wanted to save Bert and sought another physician’s advice on overriding the DNR.

His younger siblings were seen arguing with him as Tara accused him of staying away from Bert’s health issues although being Bert’s favorite. When David declared that it was different for him, Sharon was seen trying to stop David from spilling more. However, David disclosed to his siblings that he was not Bert’s biological son.

Sharon pitched in to provide the backstory to a shocked Tara and Michael. The Chicago Med audience learnt that Sharon was pregnant when she met Bert. Dumped by her boyfriend, she informed Bert about her condition when they started dating. However, Bert knowingly accepted Sharon. They married and David was born. Bert was the father he knew although the couple told him the truth when he was 12.

David claimed to feel guilty for not being around when Bert needed him. As such, he wanted to do something for his father. Sharon asked him to bid a loving farewell. With that David and the rest of the family gathered around Bert where he presumably passed away. Whether Akinnagbe’s David continues to be part of the Chicago Med plot remains to be seen.

A glimpse at actor Gbenga Akinnagbe

Born in Washington DC to Nigerian parents, Akinnagbe graduated from Bucknell University in Political Science and English while practising wrestling on a side. He started his acting career in 2004 with his role as Chris Paltrow in television series, The Wire.

Some of his other note-worthy television projects include Power Book II: Ghost, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, The Deuce, 24: Live Another Day, Graceland, Damages, Nurse Jackie, The Good Wife, Barber Shop and more.

Akinnagbe has been part of many movie productions including A House of Dynamite, The Thicket, Passing, The Sun Is Also a Star, All the Devil’s Men, Crown Heights, Detroit, Knucklehead, Edge of Darkness, The Taking of Pelham 123, The Savages and many more.

Continue watching Chicago Med to catch the upcoming episodes every Wednesday on NBC.