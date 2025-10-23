Watson season 2 episode 2 recap: Is “Sherlock Holmes” back?

Sherlock Holmes (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

The latest episode of Watson season 2, called “Back from the Dead,” aired on Monday, October 20, 2025, on CBS. Fans were excited to see Sherlock Holmes return, as he was believed to be dead after the waterfall incident with Moriarty. The episode offered a mix of suspense, medical mystery, and personal drama, promising some surprising moments.

In the episode, Watson faced a strange case when a microbiology team came back from Siberia sick with a mysterious illness. At first, it was feared they had caught a virus from melting permafrost.

Both Watson and Ingrid were at risk, and Watson had to balance his duty as a doctor with the danger. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes returned, changing both personal and work dynamics for Watson and the team.

Sherlock’s return was not just a reunion, as it caused problems too. He explained that he had faked his death to escape the pressure of being the world’s greatest detective. Watson and his team also had to deal with a poisoner among the expedition members.

By the end, Sherlock’s return changed how Watson trusted his friends and allies, proving that Sherlock Holmes was indeed back, but with new motives and a different outlook.

Watson season 2 episode 2: What consequences did Sherlock bring back with him

Sherlock Holmes’ return in this episode quickly shook up Watson’s life. Everyone had believed Sherlock was dead, so his sudden reappearance reminded Watson and the team of the trouble that often followed him.

Watson had found some stability while Sherlock was gone, even starting a new relationship, but Sherlock's coming back reopened old tensions. The first big effect was the emotional stress on Watson, who had to balance friendship, trust, and his responsibilities at work.

Sherlock helped uncover the real threat among the Siberian expedition team. The virus scare turned out to be food poisoning, but Sherlock discovered that a fan had poisoned Amelia out of obsession. His sharp detective skills allowed Watson to find the culprit quickly, stopping more harm and keeping the team safe.

On a personal level, Sherlock’s return made Watson rethink whether he could trust Ingrid enough to rehire her. She had been involved in the medical emergency, and Watson had to decide if she was reliable both professionally and ethically.

Sherlock also explained why he faked his death, which helped Watson understand his friend’s reasons and repair some trust. By the end of the episode, Sherlock’s return had big effects on both personal and professional sides, changing relationships, exposing hidden dangers, and setting up new mysteries for the season.

Watson season 2 episode 2: What had happened in the past

The episode also looked back at past events, especially what had happened with Sherlock’s supposed death. Watson had believed that both Sherlock and Moriarty had fallen over the waterfall, but Moriarty had returned last year.

Watson felt guilty and unsettled for not being able to save his friend. Sherlock later explained that he had faked his death to escape the pressure of being the world’s greatest detective.

The Siberian expedition case was also connected to past microbiology research. Dr. Amelia Woodward had been studying permafrost for years, knowing that ancient pathogens could be dangerous. While the melting ice created risks, the real danger came from a person in the team, not nature.

Ingrid’s past with Watson also came up, showing her complicated personality and borderline sociopathy. Watson’s prior experiences with her made him cautious, proving how past choices affected present decisions.

The past also affected Sasha’s story. Meeting her biological family brought up questions about identity and belonging, showing that family issues continued to influence her life. By tying together Sherlock’s faked death, Ingrid’s history, and the expedition research, the episode showed how past events shaped the current problems, building suspense and developing the characters.

Other highlights of Watson season 2 episode 2

Besides Sherlock and the expedition crisis, the episode had several important side stories. Sasha met her biological uncle, which made her think about her family and her identity. Meeting him helped her understand herself better and added emotional depth to the episode, balancing the intense medical and criminal events.

The medical drama stayed at the center of the story. The feared zombie virus turned out to be typhoid from the expedition’s food. Amelia almost died from a stomach abscess, showing how dangerous both accidents and harmful actions can be. Watson relied on Sherlock’s detective skills and Ingrid’s medical knowledge, showing how teamwork helped them handle the complicated situation.

The episode also showed character growth. Watson went to a psychiatrist to get advice about Ingrid, showing that he thought carefully and acted responsibly. Sherlock explained why he had stepped back from being a detective, showing a side of him rarely seen before.

These personal moments, along with the medical dangers and suspense, made episode 2 exciting, mixing high-stakes cases with character development.

Fans of Watson can watch the new episodes of season 2 on CBS.

