Where was Watson filmed? All filming locations revealed

CBS’s new medical mystery drama Watson may be set in Pittsburgh, but the series is filmed primarily in and around Vancouver, British Columbia.

The production blends authentic Pittsburgh visuals with purpose-built sets and Canadian stand-ins to recreate the city’s look and atmosphere.

Cast and crew spent only three days shooting on location in Pittsburgh, capturing key exterior scenes, establishing shots, and local landmarks that appear throughout the first season.

The majority of the show, including the Holmes Clinic and hospital interiors, was built at Bridge Studios in Burnaby, with additional scenes filmed around the University of British Columbia and several Vancouver neighborhoods.

The result is a hybrid production style that combines real Pittsburgh landscapes—such as the Duquesne Incline, Roberto Clemente Bridge, and Lawrenceville streets—with Vancouver’s versatile architecture, offering viewers a convincing, cohesive backdrop for Dr. Watson’s new chapter after Sherlock Holmes’ death.

All filming locations of Watson

Vancouver, British Columbia: The primary filming hub

Vancouver serves as the main base for Watson. The city’s varied streets and architecture make it an easy stand-in for Pittsburgh. Many outdoor scenes, hospital exteriors, and public spaces are filmed here.

The stable weather and strong film infrastructure also help the production stay efficient. Vancouver provides a consistent, city-driven look that supports the show’s tone.

Bridge Studios, Burnaby: Interior sets for the Holmes clinic

Most interior scenes were shot at Bridge Studios in Burnaby. The team built detailed sets for exam rooms, labs, and offices. These controlled spaces allow for smooth filming and complex medical choreography.

The studio setup also ensures continuity across episodes. The production can redesign areas as needed without leaving the soundstage.

University of British Columbia: Academic and medical backdrops

UBC offers modern and institutional buildings that fit the show’s style. The campus appears as research centers and academic facilities. Its glass structures and wide outdoor areas help expand Watson’s world.

The crew can film medical-looking spaces without traveling far. UBC remains a regular backdrop throughout the season.

Downtown Vancouver: City streets standing in for Pittsburgh

Downtown Vancouver doubles for Pittsburgh in many scenes. The area’s mix of old and new buildings creates the right urban look. Filming takes place on busy streets, intersections, and business districts.

These spots work well for investigations, emergencies, and nighttime sequences. The setting gives the series a grounded metropolitan feel.

Three-Day Pittsburgh Shoot: Capturing authentic local landmarks

The cast and crew spent three days filming in Pittsburgh. They captured exteriors, landmarks, and neighborhood visuals. These shots help anchor the series in its real setting.

The footage is used throughout the season to maintain authenticity. It blends with Vancouver scenes to create a seamless city world.

Duquesne Incline and Mount Washington: Iconic establishing shots

The production filmed at the Duquesne Incline and Mount Washington. These locations provide sweeping views of Pittsburgh. The incline’s red cable cars add instant recognition.

Mount Washington offers dramatic skyline shots used often in the show. These views help establish the story’s location quickly and clearly.

Roberto Clemente Bridge and North Shore areas

Scenes were filmed around the Roberto Clemente Bridge and the North Shore. The bridge’s bright yellow structure stands out on screen. The riverfront paths and nearby venues add strong visual identity.

These areas appear in transitions and character movement scenes. They reinforce the show’s Pittsburgh setting.

Lawrenceville and Strip District streets

The crew shot in Lawrenceville and the Strip District to capture neighborhood detail. These areas feature brick buildings, narrow streets, and lively storefronts. The footage adds texture that Vancouver cannot fully match.

Street-level scenes filmed here feel grounded and local. The neighborhoods appear in key character and investigation moments.

University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University establishing shots

Both universities appear in establishing shots. Their campuses highlight Watson’s academic ties. Iconic buildings and green spaces help frame the city’s intellectual setting.

These visuals support themes of research and investigation. They also strengthen the show’s connection to Pittsburgh’s medical and academic world.

