When will Dangerously Obese air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Dangerously Obese (Image Via YouTube/@TLC)

TLC is returning with an impactful medical docu-series that highlights the people who are in need of urgent intervention to reinvent their lives titled, Dangerously Obese. The series will premiere on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 9/8c.

Dr. Charles Procter will be making an appearance the reality docu-series who previously worked on similar docu-series such as 1000-LB Sisters and 1000-LB Best Friends.

Dr Procter will help people facing challenges in their lives due to obesity and with the help of Bariatric surgery, they will get a chance to change their lives for the better.

Dangerously Obese: Format, sneak peek, and more explored







The show will feature stories of individuals who are dealing with morbid obesity. These people will work along with Dr. Charles Procter who is a renowned Bariatric surgeon.

He has also made an appearance in other medical docu-series on TLC which made him a household name.

With shows like By the Ton and 1000lb Sisters, he helped individuals lose weight and reinvent their lives.

He has helped participants on the show such as Noami, Drew, Amy, Tammy, Chitoka get holistic weight loss and get them started on a path to healthier and happier lives.

This season features stories of a mother-daughter duo who are struggling with obesity most of their lives.

A former softball player whose career went kaput due to her obesity and also a proud gay man who has recently come out and is now ready to move into the next chapter of his life, healthily and happily.

Every episode will focus on a new story and will narrate candid glimpses into the lives of these resilient and courageous people.

The show will follow their journey over the period of one year or more to capture their struggles, tears, frustration and journey towards better and healthier lives.

The trailer for Dangerously Obese gives audiences a glimpse of the raw and emotional journeys of the participants who are suffering from morbid obesity.

The trailer starts off with participants sharing their thoughts with one claiming that she does not care and another feeling a “sausage” training with ballerinas.

The teaser also shows how these people have very unhealthy eating habits with one bringing unhealthy takeout for dinner while another claiming that she loves double cheeseburgers loaded down with double everything.

The trailer goes on to show all the junk food that they are consuming including high-calorie food items that they would “ die for”.

The trailer of Dangerously Obese further takes us to Dr. Procter who sternly talks to them about the harsh truth regarding their health and how important it is to take their life under control. He states:



“ I am disappointed because I don’t think you have any real idea how unhealthy you are. You are going to rob your child of his mother.”



He then goes on to address the audience about the consequences of obesity.

The teaser then gives us a sneak peek of how these individuals and their families are struggling in their day-to-day lives.

One participant is not able to walk a few steps while dancing without being out of breath while another is not able to spend time with his daughter due to his condition.

The trailer brings us back to Dr. Procter who calls a participant a ticking time bomb and also how he struggles with when someone comes with food in their stomach before their bariatric surgery.

The trailer then takes us to glimpses of the final transformations of these people and the excitement of their family and loved ones in their big reveal.

Stay tuned for more such updates.