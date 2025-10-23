Kimber Mills Honor Walk goes viral as Pinson shooting victim’s heart donation saves 7-year-old’s life

Kimber Mills was shot in Pinson which is also known as "The Pit" (Image via Getty)

Kimber Mills is trending online after the video of her Honor Walk ceremony, which was organized earlier this week on October 21, 2025, went viral. Notably, Mills lost her life in a shooting incident on Sunday, October 18, during a bonfire.

The ceremony was held at the UAB hospital, where thousands gathered while Mills was being taken away for organ donation, as per WVTM 13. On the other hand, her sister confirmed while speaking to the outlet that Kimber’s heart has been donated to a 7-year-old child.

The video taken at the hospital shows a long line of people waiting on both sides, maintaining silence. The hospital authorities were being accompanied by a security guard as they took Mills on a bed. Some of the people were also spotted getting emotional while they looked into the bed.

Towards the end of the video, a group of individuals was seen following the authorities from behind while Kimber Mills was seemingly taken out of the hospital. The ceremony was also attended by her brother, Michael Mills. According to Al.com, he said:

“Heavenly Father, thank you Lord for this young woman, my sister, I love her so much Lord. I pray for swift hands of the surgeons, Lord, that we do what needs to be done to save other lives, Lord. I pray no fear, no sadness Lord, no hatred.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has also been started to support Kimber Mills’ family. The fundraiser’s description says that Mills was the victim of a tragedy that no one should have gone through, adding that she is loved by all those who were close to her over the years.

“On behalf of the class of 2026, the facility and staff of Cleveland High School and the Cleveland community please join us in helping them in any way that we can”, the page says.

Suspect reportedly involved in Kimber Mills’ death has been charged

The shooting incident happened in Pinson, also called “The Pit”, before midnight on October 18, 2025. Newsweek stated that three more people were allegedly shot along with Kimber Mills, who was injured in the head and leg.

Two of the victims were identified as Silas McCay and Levi Sanders, who were transported to the hospital. However, the third person’s identity remains unknown, except that it is a 20-year-old female and has also been hospitalized with the other two. Notably, the entire case was reportedly a result of an argument.

On the other hand, three charges of attempted murder have been imposed on suspect Steven Whitehead. He was allegedly a part of the scuffle that happened at the bonfire and has been discharged from the 168th Engineer Company of the Alabama National Guard, where he was a specialist, as per WVTM 13.

Moreover, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Steven is now in prison. His court appearance is scheduled this week.

Victim Silas’ brother Shane claimed that McCay was shot ten times, and he is now doing well as he can walk. However, further updates are awaited on the condition of the other two victims.