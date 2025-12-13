What did Braxton Berrios post after splitting from Alix Earle? NFL star shares first post since breakup

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 8: Braxton Berrios #0 of the Miami Dolphins arrives with influencer Alix Earle at the red carpet at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

NFL player Braxton Berrios’ response to split from Dancing With The Stars alum Alice Earle is a four-word statement. The wide receiver and return specialist for the Houston Texans shared a post on his Instagram, which featured a carousel of images of him walking by himself and alongside his teammates, which he captioned:

“What did I miss?”

The caption has drawn criticism from Alice Earle fans who claim he is “rage-baiting” and trying to get media attention. Berrios liked a comment clarifying that his caption was a reference to Drake’s lyrics.

The couple reportedly called it quits in early December 2025, after dating for two years.

A source told US Weekly that the breakup was because the influencer and athlete had grown apart as a couple after spending less and less time together.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios relationship timeline explored

Speculations that Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were dating began in March 2023 following the latter’s split from Sophia Culpo.

Berrios was spotted at Earle’s graduation party in May 2023, and they went official with their relationship a month later.

Braxton shut down allegations that his relationship with Culpo ended after he cheated on her:

"I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy. I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of We just weren't working out. It had nothing to do with anything else, adding, It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter."

The couple made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs in July 2023. Alix confirmed that she was dating the NFL player on the podcast Call Her Daddy in November 2023.

In 2024, they attended another red carpet event and Super Bowl party.

They were spotted courtside at a Lakers game in March 2024 and at the Miami Swim Week a month after.

Alix Earle announced in April 2025 that she had moved in with Berrios and debunked breakup rumours in June.



Berrios failed to attend Earle’s finale performance on DWTS, leading to speculations that the duo had broken up. Multiple outlets reported that the couple had broken up in December 2025.

