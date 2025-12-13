Who is Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla? Selena's mother steps into focus after Abraham Quintanilla Jr.'s death

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 12: Ricky Vela, Chris Pérez, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Marcella Quintanilla, Isabel Castro, Suzette Quintanilla, Pete Astudillo at "Selena y Los Dinos" Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals at Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jnr has died aged 86, leaving behind her mother, Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla, who has devoted her life to honouring her legacy.

The 81-year-old matriarch married Quintanilla Jnr in 1963, and they had three children together, including Selena, who was tragically killed in 1995.



Unlike her husband and children, who have been in the spotlight, Marcella has chosen to live a private life.

Her daughter, Suzette, revealed during the Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy documentary that Marcella still suffers from the loss of her daughter, adding that the subject was a sore one for her:

"My mother is a very emotional soul, and she still suffers from Selena’s loss, and she can’t express herself because she tends to start crying.”

More details about Marcella Quintanilla, as her husband, Abraham Quintanilla Jnr. passes away

Marcella reportedly met her late husband, Abraham, in Tacoma, Washington, while he was stationed at the McChord Air Force Base.

They got married in June 1963 and welcomed their first child, Abraham Isaac “A.B”, six months later. Suzette was born in June 1967, and Selena followed in April 1971. They raised their family in Corpus Christi, Texas.



They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2023 with A.B Quintanilla writing on Instagram:

“I would love to congratulate my parents on their 60th anniversary!!!” he wrote. “6 decades of marriage…Wow!!! I love y’all."

Marcella spoke about late Selena’s legacy in the Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy documentary:

"I feel, in a way, a comfort. It helps me that people show so much love for her to this day. They took her life, but we’re going to keep her alive through her music."

“A.B” Quintanilla, while mourning his father on Instagram on December 13, 2025, stated that he was heartbroken for his mother, who now deals with the loss of her husband and child:

"Today I feel my heart is shattered into a million pieces...I feel so sorry for my Mom, who has to live with the pain of losing her baby and her husband...Life is so unfair.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.