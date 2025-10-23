Everything to know Kw: Chicago P.D.: Is Patrick John Flueger leaving Chicago P.D.?

Patrick John Flueger plays Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D (Image via Instagram/@pjflueger)

Patrick John Flueger, who has portrayed Officer Adam Ruzek since Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, is temporarily stepping away from the series during its 13th season. The longtime cast member has taken a sudden leave of absence to address a personal matter, according to Deadline dated October 21, 2025.

Although his exit has not been officially confirmed, sources say the move was a surprise that prompted producers to tinker with future scripts to account for his absence.

His character is a core member of Sergeant Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit. He has been central to many of the show’s major storylines. Viewers are eager to see how the show handles Ruzek’s temporary exit and eventual comeback.

Patrick John Flueger’s sudden leave from Chicago P.D. explained

As stated above, Chicago P.D. fans were surprised to learn that longtime cast member Patrick John Flueger has taken a sudden leave of absence from the NBC drama. According to reports from Deadline and E! News, Flueger stepped back from filming during season 13 to deal with a personal matter. While neither NBC nor the actor’s representatives have provided further details, multiple outlets confirm that the departure was unexpected and that production has been reworking scripts to reflect his temporary absence.

A source cited by Deadline described Flueger as going through a

“difficult period personally,”

including

“an instance of alcohol use on set. ”

Though the network has not officially confirmed this. The actor, who has been part of the series since its 2014 debut, is expected to return later this season. His break follows a similar temporary exit by Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney in 2023, also for personal reasons.

What Patrick John Flueger’s absence means for Chicago P.D. season 13

Flueger's temporary exit will certainly be missed in Chicago P.D. season 13 as his character, Adam Ruzek, has been very much at the forefront of both the Intelligence Unit's cases and individual storylines. All this while, they are also weighing a potential relocation from the city to raise their daughter, Makayla. His disappearance can be accounted for through this narrative. The show can continue with minimal disruption of current storylines.

Season 13 already centers on the rebuilding of the Intelligence Unit after it had been temporarily disbanded by CPD management, with Sergeant Hank Voight working towards restoring team trust. Losing one of his most dedicated officers will certainly bring another level of tension and restructuring to the team. While NBC did not specify exactly how many episodes Flueger will miss, his solidified return later in the season promises to reassure fans that "Burzek" is far from finished.

In an interview with People on January 31, 2024, Flueger's co-star Marina Squerciati said the following when asked why people have been rooting for Burzek now for 11 seasons,

"I don't know. Are you allowed to say that I think it's because Paddy and I have great chemistry and he's my best friend in the whole world? I sound 7 years old. He truly is one of my closest friends and I think that that chemistry just shows. And we love working together."

How Chicago P.D. plans to handle Ruzek’s temporary departure

With Patrick John Flueger leaving Chicago P.D., the writers are allegedly revising future scripts to fit his disappearance without veering off the overall season plot. Flueger's departure was sudden, forcing creative decisions in explaining why Officer Adam Ruzek will be off-camera for a sequence of episodes.

While specific plot details have not been revealed, the storyline may tie into Ruzek’s ongoing personal life, such as caring for his ailing father, Disco Bob, or taking time away with his wife, Detective Kim Burgess, and their daughter Makayla.

Chicago P.D. season 13 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.