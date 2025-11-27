Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Violet (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8 airs on January 7, 2026, at 10 PM ET on NBC. Fans can also watch it on Peacock the next day. In this episode, the Intelligence Unit faces a tense and emotional case as they search for a missing child. Voight and his team must deal with tough decisions, high-stakes chases, and personal challenges.

The season has been full of intense cases. Sergeant Voight has been receiving disturbing childhood photos that bring up painful memories. He must stay strong to protect his team and the people of Chicago.

The unit has also been focused on Raymond Bell, a dangerous man whose son went on a violent spree before killing himself. Bell’s influence over his granddaughter and others has the team on edge as they uncover dark secrets and a pattern of violence.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8 airs on Wednesday

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8 will air on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 10 PM Eastern / 9 PM Central on NBC. The show will return in its regular weekly slot. Fans can follow the high-stakes cases and personal drama of the Intelligence Unit.

Where to watch Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8 can be streamed the next day on Peacock, NBC’s official streaming service. Peacock has a Premium plan that costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

There is also a Premium Plus ad-free plan for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. Students can get special discounts, and there are bundle deals with Apple TV, making it easy to watch the show anytime.

What to expect from Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8

Episode 8 starts with high tension as the Intelligence Unit races to find the missing child Julie. Her disappearance has put the whole team on edge. At the same time, Voight faces personal pressure from the blackmailer sending him haunting childhood photos.

He must stay focused and keep the investigation on track. The squad will dig deeper into Raymond Bell’s dark history and uncover disturbing secrets, possible victims, and hidden dangers in his wine cellar. Officer Eva Imani is expected to take a leading role and use her sharp instincts to connect the pieces.

Viewers can also expect intense confrontations, suspenseful chases, tough moral choices, and the emotional strain of facing one of Chicago’s most frightening cases. Personal drama is also part of the story, making this episode one of the most gripping of the season.

A brief recap of episode 7 before Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 8 arrives

In episode 7, “Impulse Control,” Voight’s concerns about Bell being dangerous were confirmed when a violent break-in pointed to his past crimes. The team found the body of Michael Murray, a male prostitute, whose death followed the same pattern as Bell’s earlier actions. This made the team fear that Bell’s influence could lead to more murders.

Aaron, a gardener who knew about Bell’s wine cellar, shared important details about the serial killings Bell carried out. However, some questioned his story because of his mental health history.

Bell’s granddaughter Julie had mysterious injuries that brought in CPS. Officer Imani acted on her protective instincts and confronted Bell, adding more suspense as the Intelligence Unit uncovered the family’s dark secrets.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock.