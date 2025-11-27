When does the Thanksgiving Parade start? Streaming details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Revelers gather as rain falls before the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Thanksgiving Parade coverage starts at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock, followed by an encore at 2 p.m. ET and PT. Viewers will see the Thanksgiving Parade travel its classic New York route from West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s Herald Square, with giant character balloons, floats, marching bands, Broadway casts, celebrity sets, and the Santa finale.

The Thanksgiving Parade broadcast is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, and Telemundo carries a Spanish simulcast. For audiences outside the U.S., Peacock availability is limited by territory, so unfiltered coverage on LiveNOW from FOX is a practical free option.

The Thanksgiving Parade remains the holiday’s TV kickoff for many households, and the timing aligns with local NBC affiliates across all U.S. time zones. After the Thanksgiving Parade ends at noon, NBC and Peacock air The National Dog Show.

What time does the Thanksgiving Day Parade start? Full schedule and global time

As mentioned earlier, in the U.S., the Thanksgiving Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and runs until 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with a 2:00 p.m. ET and PT. Global release timings for the live New York feed are as follows in local time on Thursday, November 27 unless noted. These timings are -

London 1:30 p.m. GMT. Toronto 8:30 a.m. ET. Dubai 5:30 p.m. GST. India 7:00 p.m. IST. Singapore 9:30 p.m. SGT. Sydney 12:30 a.m. AEDT on Friday, November 28.

Where to watch and stream the parade live, and current prices

NBC airs the Thanksgiving Parade for free over the air via local affiliates. Peacock streams the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade nationwide, with Premium at $10.99 per month and Premium Plus at $16.99 per month after the July 2025 price rise. An encore telecast starts at 2 p.m. ET and PT.

Live-TV streamers that carry NBC include YouTube TV at $82.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV from $82.99 per month, Sling Blue at $46 per month with a $5 surcharge in many NBC markets, Fubo Pro commonly listed at $79.99 per month, and DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment at $84.99 per month. Channel lineups vary by city.

Outside the U.S., Peacock often shows a “not available in your territory” message. LiveNOW from FOX provides a free, unfiltered Thanksgiving Parade stream starting at 8 a.m. ET with daytime replays.

What happens in the Thanksgiving Parade and production notes?

The Thanksgiving Parade presentation features new and returning giant balloons, multi-story floats, marching bands, performance blocks from Broadway shows, and signature Radio City Rockettes moments. 2025 lineups highlight stars such as Cynthia Erivo and other guest performers. Macy’s produces the street event while NBC packages the telecast and Peacock carries the stream.

The route begins on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West, circles Columbus Circle, moves along Central Park South, heads down Sixth Avenue, and finishes at Herald Square. Public viewing is open on long stretches, with restricted areas near the finale for TV staging.

Balloon Inflation Night draws crowds on Wednesday as crews spend hours inflating character balloons and monitoring wind rules that can force lower flight or grounding if gusts exceed city limits. It is a distinct on-site experience linked to the Thanksgiving Parade’s production timeline.

