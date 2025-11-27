Who was Joshua Rene? Journey Church pays tribute to pastor killed in crash

Joshua Rene's family members have not reacted to the accident until now (Representative image via Getty)

Joshua Rene lost his life in a bike accident earlier this week on Tuesday, November 25. Rene’s LinkedIn profile revealed that he was serving at the Journey Church as an executive campus pastor.

The church expressed grief on its official Instagram handle. They added a photo of Joshua’s family, which seemingly featured his wife along with their kids, with a tribute in the caption.



“As a church community, we are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Pastor Josh. Please pray with us for the Rene family and join us on Sunday for an official statement from Pastor Scott,” the post reads.



Joshua Rene’s LinkedIn page also says that he was a resident of Lake Worth, Florida. However, other updates are awaited on Joshua’s childhood, education, and more. Netizens also recalled the time when they met Joshua as they shared their tributes below the social media post.







As of this writing, Joshua’s family members have not reacted to the news. However, a church member, identified as Jacob Mullally, stated that Rene was an individual who always prioritized others instead of himself, as per CBS 12.



“He had so much gratitude and he always, he always strived to see the better in people and saw the good in people,” Mullally added.



Joshua Rene was pronounced dead on the spot: Accident and other details explained

The crash happened during the evening hours at the west side of the Atlantis Plaza on the 6200 block of the S. Congress Avenue. Joshua was confirmed to have died at the location, despite having a helmet.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told Boca Post that the accident was the result of a pickup truck turning in front of Joshua Rene, who was on a motorcycle. The other vehicle was a GMC Sierra, and the individual inside was identified as Clifton Donald Jackson.

As per a report by the investigators, the Sierra was unable to identify the motorcycle, following which it started turning left in front of the latter. While Joshua was moving towards the north, Jackson was traveling south and moved into another lane to keep going towards the plaza in the east.

Notably, Joshua Rene’s motorcycle was hit by the passenger side of the truck and he was severely injured after falling outside the north lane, as stated by Boca Post. On the other hand, Clifton Donald escaped without injuries due to the seatbelt equipped before the accident.

According to CBS 12, Joshua’s relatives were immediately informed about the crash. As mentioned earlier, there have been no statements issued so far from the side of the family members. Authorities have continued their investigation into the accident, and they have not confirmed whether Jackson will be charged in relation to the case.

Meanwhile, the identities of Joshua Rene’s survivors and his journey at the church over the years are yet to be made official.