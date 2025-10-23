Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4 recap: What happened to Gary?

Sergeant Voight (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

The latest episode of NBC’s Chicago P.D., season 13 episode 4, titled “Root Cause”, aired on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The episode grabbed attention as it showed a series of violent robberies that shook the city and uncovered hidden family secrets. Viewers were also teased with a surprising detail from Sergeant Voight’s past, making it a tense and dramatic hour.

The episode focused on a shocking storyline involving Gary Bell. Coming from a wealthy family, Gary’s actions quickly escalated from petty thefts to violent attacks, leaving the Chicago P.D. team struggling to keep up.

Detectives worked to uncover his motives and connections, including his complicated relationship with a woman named Sage, whose drug problems were closely tied to Gary’s dangerous behavior.

The story reached a tragic end when Gary, overwhelmed by his violent tendencies and past trauma, took a drastic step. In a moment of extreme distress, he stabbed himself in the eye and died. His death raised questions about his actions and the effects of his abusive family background.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4: Why did Gary kill himself

Gary Bell’s turn to violence in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4 came from a history of trauma and difficult relationships. Gary came from a wealthy family that once owned Bell Tractors.

Even though his father looked respectable, Gary faced a lot of pressure. At home, he suffered abuse and it made him unstable. Over time, he started acting like his father and eventually had a psychotic break.

Gary’s relationship with Sage made things worse. He tried many times to help her by taking her to NA meetings and supporting her but it did not work. Living with Sage gave him a sense of control because he could manipulate her addiction. This made his inner struggles even stronger. After being kicked out of his family home, he felt more alone than ever.

His crimes got worse. He started with petty theft and ended with violent robberies, including kidnapping and the death of a woman at a medical clinic. Gary often apologized strangely after his attacks. He knew he was turning into his father. In the end, he saw no way to stop himself from hurting others. He stabbed himself in the eye and died. His story ended tragically and shockingly.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4: Who is Sage

Sage, whose real name was Sandra Michaels, played an important part in Gary Bell’s story in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4. She was a young musician with a serious drug problem. This affected her relationship with Gary. He tried many times to help her by taking her to NA meetings but she stayed addicted. This made him frustrated and unstable.

The detectives learned that Sage’s NA sponsor had given her information to Imani. Imani pretended to be an addict to find out more about the situation. It became clear that Sage did not know how violent Gary could be and was more of a victim than first thought. Living together, Gary controlled her and used her addiction to justify his sometimes abusive behavior.

Sage’s story is also connected to Gary’s crimes. When police found her apartment, they discovered enough drugs for felony charges. While she helped explain why Gary acted the way he did, she was not responsible for his actions.

Instead, she was a trigger for his frustrations and the tragic choices he made. Her character highlighted the themes of addiction, control and the harmful effects of untreated trauma in the episode.

Other highlights of Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 4

Besides Gary’s shocking story, episode 4 of season 13 of Chicago P.D. had other interesting plotlines. One major subplot was about a mysterious envelope containing photos of a bruised child. Detective Voight ignored the envelope at first, but it raised questions about past cases and personal secrets.

The discovery hinted at deeper stories connected to both Voight and Imani, mixing current investigations with old personal trauma.

The episode also showed tension between Commander Devlin and Sergeant Voight. Devlin’s small annoyances, like reminding Voight to requalify for gun training, added some comic relief but also showed ongoing friction in the precinct. Detective Imani had a temporary housing problem. This showed the personal struggles officers face while handling stressful cases.

The episode also had many intense action scenes. There were armed robberies, a gas station shooting and fast chases. These scenes showed how unpredictable the criminals were and highlighted the detectives’ skill and courage. Along with Gary and Sage’s story and Voight’s childhood revelations, these events made episode 4 full of suspense, character growth and emotional moments.

Fans of Chicago P.D. can watch the new episodes of season 13 on NBC and Peacock.