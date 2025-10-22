"She does not have long to live": Dr. Procter shares his honest opinion about Natalie on Dangerously Obese

Dangerously Obese is a new medical docuseries that premiered on Wednesday, October 22, 20225 on TLC at 9:00 pm ET.
The series follows renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, known for TLC’s 1000-LB Sisters and 1000-LB Best Friends, as he helps different morbidly obese individuals to lose weight and reinvent their lives in each episode.
In the premiere, 28-year-old Natalie Sconyers and her bedridden mother, Felicia, were featured as they got an appointment with Dr. Charles.
She explained in the premiere that she has been overweight her whole life, telling the producers about the challenges her weight poses, saying that:
Every single time I leave the house, it is a whole production. I’ve got to walk and move in short bursts, and I’ve got to lean over and rest every few seconds or so. You know, a small errand, it can honestly take a few hours. But I want to do more.
Natalie is confronted with a wake-up call after weighing 655 lbs, with Dr. Charles Procter warning her of quick death, adding in a confessional that:
She does not have long to live. I don't know if she realizes that. I think a lot of people think, well I'm young and things can get better in the future. She has no future unless she does really, really aggressive things at this point to try to lose that weight.
The premiere of Dangerously Obese showed the 28-year-old from Tifton, Georgia, at an appointment with a bariatric surgeon who is willing to help her with her weight loss journey.
She has been struggling for a long time, so he asks her to get up and weigh herself to know where they have to start. Natalie sighs, looking at the weighing scale in the confessional as she says,
I'm very nervous about the scale because honestly, I can't remember the last time I weighed myself. Regular bathroom scales, they don’t go that high.
Natalie steps on the scale and is speechless and shocked as it shows 655 lbs.
Natalie starts getting emotional as they sit down to talk seriously, and Dr. Charles starts landing blunt realities onto her head, which makes her break down in tears further as he says,
You know, you're 28 years old. You're way too young to be in this kind of shape. This is a way to a quick death.
There are people even in our 20s every day in this country who die just because of their size.
He further explains to her the importance of losing weight in a confessional, saying that,
Procter explains that bariatric surgery is highly risky at this point and cannot be carried forward until she loses weight to make it below 600 pounds in two months. He wants to see efforts from her side, as he says,
I'm not willing to take that on unless I see a monumental effort on your part. So we're going to see you back in two months. We'll talk about operating on you when you drop below 600 lbs.
In a confessional, Natalie tearfully says that:
Dr. Procter wants me under 600 lbs. So that means I have to lose 55 lbs. and I don't know how I'm going to do that.
