"She does not have long to live": Dr. Procter shares his honest opinion about Natalie on Dangerously Obese

Dangerously Obese fame Natalie (Image via TLC)

Dangerously Obese is a new medical docuseries that premiered on Wednesday, October 22, 20225 on TLC at 9:00 pm ET.

The series follows renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, known for TLC’s 1000-LB Sisters and 1000-LB Best Friends, as he helps different morbidly obese individuals to lose weight and reinvent their lives in each episode.

In the premiere, 28-year-old Natalie Sconyers and her bedridden mother, Felicia, were featured as they got an appointment with Dr. Charles.

She explained in the premiere that she has been overweight her whole life, telling the producers about the challenges her weight poses, saying that:

Every single time I leave the house, it is a whole production. I’ve got to walk and move in short bursts, and I’ve got to lean over and rest every few seconds or so. You know, a small errand, it can honestly take a few hours. But I want to do more.

Natalie is confronted with a wake-up call after weighing 655 lbs, with Dr. Charles Procter warning her of quick death, adding in a confessional that:

She does not have long to live. I don't know if she realizes that. I think a lot of people think, well I'm young and things can get better in the future. She has no future unless she does really, really aggressive things at this point to try to lose that weight.

Natalie breaks down in Dangerously Obese premiere after weighing 655 lbs