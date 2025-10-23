Is Carlos Santana performing for Turning Point USA? All American Halftime Show lineup claim debunked

Carlos Santana has not responded to the ongoing rumors until now (Image via Getty)

Reports of Carlos Santana’s performance at Turning Point USA’s The All-American Halftime Show are trending online. The news has now been revealed to be fake since Santana has not announced anything about his appearance.

The rumor emerged from Facebook posts shared by pages such as Star Tuned . They included a link to a news piece published earlier this month, on October 15, which claimed that Santana confirmed his presence at the event. On the other hand, multiple hashtags started appearing on X (formerly Twitter), featuring the names of the show and Santana simultaneously.

According to the viral report, the popular guitarist is reportedly set to perform a 13-minute medley, which will feature a mixture of hit singles, including "Smooth" and "Into the Light."

Apart from that, the outlet stated that Santana’s show will start with the entire venue being set to darkness and a single light focusing on Carlos and his guitar. The report also mentioned that the musician allegedly spoke about his performance in a statement, which reads:



“This isn’t about rivalry. It’s about energy - divine energy. Music can remind us that love and light are stronger than division. That’s what I want to bring to that stage.”









Notably, the report claimed that Carlos Santana addressed his show in a separate interview, saying that he attempts to “channel something higher” when he has the guitar in his hand. Carlos also stated during the conversation that the performance aims to let people know that they are one family.

Turning Point USA is an organization founded by the late political activist Charlie Kirk. Following Kirk’s death at Utah Valley University last month, multiple rumors related to celebrities paying tribute and taking certain initiatives have generated headlines, all of which were created through AI. The rumor of Santana’s performance is also a part of those reports.

Carlos Santana dismissed the claims made in another viral report this month

The Autlan De Navarro native has been in the headlines ever since the reports of his upcoming appearance at The All-American Halftime Show went viral. As of this writing, Turning Point USA has not commented on the rumors.

However, Carlos Santana became a victim of another report this month, which claimed that he had criticized the selection of Bad Bunny as the headliner of the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. This particular rumor also initially surfaced on social media.

Santana has already responded, with his manager, Michael Vrionis, addressing the reports in a statement, which The Independent obtained on October 14, 2025. Vrionis requested everyone to stop depending on random posts, adding that even popular outlets are expected to “get misled” from the same. Michael also said:



“AI has accelerated the spread of misinformation, making it harder for the truth to break through the noise.”



Carlos Santana also issued a lengthy statement to Billboard Español in reply, where he started by praising Bad Bunny for his success. He said that while everyone’s priority is to appreciate art, the entire world is living in a period where problems like fear, superiority, inferiority, and other things exist.

Santana mentioned that fear is one of the factors that has led to rumors about him speaking out against Bad Bunny's performance. He further stated:



“I never said, nor would I ever. Just to be clear, my heart is in total harmony with Bad Bunny, and I celebrate his success, his triumph and his phenomenal achievement. Anything other than that is coming from people’s ignorance. We’re living in a time when hostile forces love to create conflict, separation and division, because the hostile forces don’t like unity, harmony, oneness and joy.”



Meanwhile, Carlos has yet to respond to the ongoing rumors of his appearance at The All-American Halftime Show.