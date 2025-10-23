Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas discuss the possibility of Gen V season 3 and its significance in The Boys season 5

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Eric Kripke attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Gen V" Season 2 at Pacific Design Center on September 10, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Gen V season 2 has finally dropped its mind-blowing finale episode and has already set up the stage for the fifth and final season of The Boys. Speculations have begun whether Gen V will have its third season or the show’s young superheroes will join the resistance force and merge with The Boys now, marking the end of Gen V’s journey.

Well, to clear the air, Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas teased that there’s a possibility that Gen V will be renewed for its third season. Fazekas told Variety,

“I think there is any number of ways you could do a third season. Our task here was launching into The Boys, which doesn’t really mean that there wouldn’t be another season of Gen V. That’s what’s great about a college show — everyone’s always going to college! But our task was to launch us into the new season of The Boys.”

Talking about Gen V’s renewal, The Boys’ showrunner, Eric Kripke, told TheWrap,

“We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime [Video] and watch it now. If enough people watch, then we’ll get a Season 3.”

As Gen V season 2 concludes, the showrunners are all set to bring one of the biggest crossovers in The Boys Universe

They are willing to continue more storylines for Gen V; however, the finale of the second season has already hinted that Marie and her friends will join the resistance force in The Boys, as they passed with ‘’flying colors’’ by defeating the most dangerous threat— Thomas Godolkin.

Homelander didn’t show up in the Gen V season 2 finale, but Starlight and A-Train did. They asked the Guardians of Godolkin to join them. After Marie and her friends killed Thomas Godolkin, the finale ends with members of The Boys taking the young supes on a new mission — to face Homelander and Vought.

The show also revealed that Homelander is ‘’Odessa baby,’’ just like Marie, and her powers are as strong as his. This hints that something big involving the two of them might happen in The Boys next season.

Talking about young Supes’ role in The Boys, Eric Kripke told The Hollywood Reporter,

“They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there’s now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They’re really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that The Boys is about The Boys, and Gen V is about Gen V.”

He continued speaking and said,

“We don’t play it in season five of The Boys that this is the end of Gen V. We leave them open-ended because we actually have more Gen V story to tell, and we’d love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season.”

Gen V season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime, and an official date for The Boys season 5 has not been released yet. The creators have only hinted that the show will be out in 2026.