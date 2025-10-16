Gen V season 2 episode 8 complete release schedule across time zones

A still from Gen V season 2 episode 8 (Image via X/@genv)

Gen V, the ongoing installment of The Boys spin-off show, is gearing up for its season 2 conclusion, following the release of episode 7 on October 15, 2025. Created by Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Craig Rosenberg, the season was developed by Michele Fazekas. It follows Marie Moreau and her friends as they rebel against the authoritarian regime of Dean Cipher at Godolkin University.



The final episode of the season, Gen V season 2, episode 8, is slated to be released on Amazon Prime Video for streaming in the United States on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, and simultaneously worldwide. It is expected to shed light on the ultimate fate of Thomas Godolkin’s project, Odessa, which has been paving the way for Marie’s journey from the very beginning.

With the original series, The Boys, gearing up for its upcoming final season, Gen V is running high with storylines merging and the stakes of each twist increasing. The series has been adored by fans as well as critics, earning a score of a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Release schedule of Gen V season 2 episode 8



Gen V Season 2, episode 8 — the final installment of the season — will follow the weekly release schedule and premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The detailed release time according to the various time zones is listed as follows:

Region Date Time BRT October 22, 2025 4:00 a.m. BST October 22, 2025 8:00 a.m. CEST October 22, 2025 9:00 a.m. IST October 22, 2025 12:30 p.m. JST October 22, 2025 4:00 p.m. AET October 22, 2025 5:00 p.m. NZDT October 22, 2025 7:00 p.m.

Plot summary of Gen V season 2 episode 7

Back to school (again) (not looking good) (can we panic now) pic.twitter.com/bLKWiZdYzY — GEN V (@genv) October 12, 2025

Gen V season 2 episode 7 focuses on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) as they attempt to rescue Vought scientist Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) from Cipher (Hamish Linklater). Godolkin holds crucial knowledge that could be key to stopping Homelander (Antony Starr), making the mission both dangerous and essential.

Unfortunately for the Gen V team, after Marie uses her powers to heal the badly burned Godolkin, he shockingly reveals himself as the one who has orchestrated the entire plot. The person known to the world as Cipher turns out to be an ordinary man named Doug, whom Godolkin was controlling like a puppet. Cipher’s goal of cleansing the university of weak Supes is what Godolkin has wanted all along.

With Godolkin established as the real antagonist of Gen V season 2 and his return to full power, the scales of power are tipping in The Boys universe. His impact on the university and the world will likely be evident in the season finale, which is scheduled for the upcoming week, as well as in the final season of The Boys, set to air in 2026.

Where to watch Gen V season 2 episode 8 online?





Gen V, Season 2, Episode 8, will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting October 22, 2025. Viewers will need an active subscription to the streaming platform, with prices starting at $8.99/month for a standalone service. To make content ad-free, subscribers can upgrade for an extra $2.99/month.

Prime Video is also available in a bundle for Amazon Prime services, priced at $14.99/month or $139/year. The platform’s content library includes all episodes of Gen V, as well as the original series, The Boys.

