A scene from Gen V season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

Gen V season 2 episode 8, the upcoming episode of The Boys spin-off, has fans gearing up for a showstopper finale as it will draw the curtain on the ongoing season. Created by Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg, and developed by Michele Fazekas, the series explores the dark and chaotic world of Godolkin University, where young supes are molded under the shadow of corruption and power.

The second season follows Marie Moreau and her close allies as they rise against the oppressive rule of Dean Cipher, uncovering shocking secrets tied to Project Odessa. With escalating conflicts and moral dilemmas, Gen V season 2 deepens the connections to The Boys universe while maintaining its own identity of rebellion, mystery, and high-stakes drama.

Jaz Sinclair, Lizzie Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Asa German, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Hamish Linklater lead the cast of in the ongoing season which continues to earn critical acclaim for its sharp writing and social commentary. The finale is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Why there won’t be Gen V season 2 episode 9

Gen V season 2 comprises eight episodes, similar to the first season. With the seventh episode, titled “Hell Week,” releasing on October 15, 2025, the stage is set for the final episode. The penultimate episode revealed the primary villain of the season, and episode 8 is expected to tie the bow on the ongoing installment with an epic finale. As such, there is no possibility of fans getting a ninth episode of Gen V season 2.

When will Gen V season 2 episode 8 release?

Following its debut on September 17, 2025, the Amazon Prime Video Original series has been following a weekly schedule, releasing new episodes on Wednesdays at midnight PT / 3 am ET. The season finale, Gen V season 2 episode 8, will be airing accordingly on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, across the globe.

What to expect from Gen V season 2 episode 8

Following the stunning revelation in Gen V season 2 episode 7 of Thomas Godolkin being alive, the stakes are higher than ever for Marie and her friends. Since the beginning of the season, Dean Cipher has harped upon the importance of training powerful heroes to reach their fullest potential. As Godolkin is now fully healed and has no need to focus on maintaining his Cipher persona, he can give the subject his fullest attention.

Godolkin’s plans of eliminating weaker Supes, which he gets a headstart on at the end of the penultimate episode, may be the primary challenge for the young Supes in the finale. However, with Godolkin, as Cipher, training Marie throughout the season and heightening her powers, he is expected to face a strong opposition from the campus itself. The fact the Polarity can resist Godolkin’s mind control is also likely to come into play.

Most importantly, Gen V season 2 episode 8 is expected to set up the upcoming final season of The Boys. With the likes of Starlight and Deep making cameos this season, and Marie’s powers being hyped up to be on the same level as Homelander’s, the storylines of the shows have significantly overlapped, with Gen V possibly carrying the torch after The Boys concludes.

Where to watch Gen V season 2 finale

Gen V Season 2 Episode 8, the final episode of the ongoing installment, will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across the globe on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The streaming library of the platform includes all released episodes of the show, as well as those of The Boys.



To watch the season finale, viewers will need an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. A standalone Prime Video subscription costs $8.99 per month, or $14.99 per month if bundled with Amazon Prime, which includes additional benefits like free shipping and access to Prime Music. For an ad-free experience, Prime Video offers an upgrade for an extra $2.99 per month.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.