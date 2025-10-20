Gen V season 3 looks more and more likely after creator's revelation

A scene from Gen V season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys and its spin-off, Gen V, has opened up about the latter's chances of getting a third season in an interview with The Wrap, published on October 15, 2025. With The Boys ending its run with the upcoming fifth season in 2026, Gen V is expected to pick up the reins of the dark and delicious science fictional universe that also works as a contemporary social satire.

Currently in the middle of its second season run, Gen V centers around Godolkin University, a seat of higher education for young superheroes to help them find their place in the world.

However, controlled, like everything else, by Vought, it is also the ground zero for many nefarious plans.

Gen V has been a worthy successor to the boys in terms of storytelling and popularity. The two shows enjoy a rating of 94% and 93% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes respectively.

Thus, the chances of Amazon renewing Gen V for future installments seems to be extremely likely.

However, changes within the parent company are also considered when it comes to renewal of old shows.

In September, Peter Friedlander was named Amazon’s new global head of TV after spending 14 years as an exec with Netflix.

Eric Kripke’s comments on the chances of Gen V season 3

New year, new U. Gen V Season 2 is in session September 17. pic.twitter.com/yCBfxZOMSI — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 1, 2025

In conversation with The Wrap, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that Amazon has been very supportive of the show even in the face of changing leadership within the company.

However, grabbing eyeballs is essential for the world of The Boys to keep living through Gen V.

“We’re fortunate in that we’ve always gotten a lot of support. We still have to deliver ratings,” he said. “It’s a very classic, old-school TV thing, but we need viewers to show up to justify more of them.”

He went on to share his views on Gen V getting greenlit for future installments, saying:

“We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3. Now’s the time that they’re paying attention to the numbers. So don’t watch even a year from now. Turn on Prime (Video) and watch it now. If enough people watch then we’ll get a Season 3.” Bringing up another spin-off of The Boys, the animated anthology series Vought rising, Kripke added, “Same applies to Vought Rising Season 1. We have plans for a Season 2, if we can. They’ve been nothing but supportive, and they’re giving us our opportunities. But it’s a business and we also have to deliver. So hopefully the audience shows up.”

With the creator putting the ball in the audience’s court, it is seemingly up to the viewers to ensure that Gen V keeps rolling in the coming years.

