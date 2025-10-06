House of David season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

House of David season 2 drops new episodes on Sundays, starting with a two-episode premiere on October 5, 2025 and continuing weekly through November 16 2025. Episodes go live at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on Wonder Project, the Prime Video subscription channel carrying the series in the United States. This run contains eight episodes and streams first on Wonder Project in the U.S., with wider Prime Video availability planned later.

Returning cast includes Michael Iskander as David, with Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Indy Lewis featured this season. As per AP News report dated October 3 2025, Michael Iskander said,

“The story of David is pretty wild, and I think there’s a reason why it’s resonated for so many years....People have come up to me from all walks of life — not just Christians — and they talk about how much they love it.”

The season follows the aftermath of Goliath and tracks David’s rise inside the court of Saul across politics, family jealousy and a developing romance. Full episode calendar, regional drop timings, platform details, and the production outline for House of David season 2 are below.

House of David season 2 release timings and episode guide

As mentioned earlier, base drop is on Sundays at 12 a.m. Pacific Time on Wonder Project. The Pacific Time drop is the anchor for all regions. Some readers may see a one-hour shift in later weeks when local daylight time changes, though the Pacific Time start remains the same. Below is a quick guide to the episode’s release times across key regions.

Episode United States Pacific Time United States Eastern Time United Kingdom Central Europe India Australia Sydney Episode 1 12:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 Episode 2 12:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 5, 2025 Episode 3 12:00 a.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 12, 2025 Episode 4 12:00 a.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 19, 2025 Episode 5 12:00 a.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 26, 2025 Episode 6 12:00 a.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 2:00 a.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 7:00 a.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 2, 2025 Episode 7 12:00 a.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 9, 2025 Episode 8 12:00 a.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025 8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025 9:00 a.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 16, 2025

For search visibility and clarity, the above applies to House of David season 2 for the entire run unless a platform announces a change.

Where to watch House of David Season 2 and platform prices

United States launch window: Watch on Wonder Project inside Prime Video. Pricing at launch is 8.99 dollars per month or 89.99 dollars per year. A Prime membership is not required. A seven-day free trial is offered on the Wonder Project site and may vary by account.

Outside the United States: Wonder Project availability is U.S. only at launch. House of David season 2 will premiere there first and move to Prime Video’s main catalogue later for a wider rollout. Viewers should check their regional Prime Video page for listing changes.

Production details and what to expect in House of David season 2

The episode count is eight, with a two-episode premiere followed by weekly Sundays. Creators and executive producers include Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Wonder Project. Featured cast includes Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Ayelet Zurer, Stephen Lang, and Indy Lewis.

Season outline:

House of David season 2 follows the aftermath of the David and Goliath battle and David’s path toward the throne, while he navigates the court of King Saul family tensions and a growing romance. The official logline presented in trade coverage emphasizes leadership tests and palace politics. As per the People report dated September 18 2025, creator Jon Erwin said,

“We are so excited to kick things off with the two-episode premiere of House of David’s second season. The reaction to the show has been extraordinary. The new season is epic and emotional and I can’t wait for Wonder subscribers to be the first to experience it.”

Stay tuned for more updates.