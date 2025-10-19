London Film Festival 2025 Honors the Best in Cinema — Full Winners List

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) BFI CEO Ben Roberts, Director Harry Lighton, Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård, Lesley Sharp, Emma Norton, Lee Groombridge, Ed Guiney and guests onstage during the "Pillion" Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

On October 19, 2025, the BFI London Film Festival signed off, having offered bold narratives and daring visual experimentations. By juxtaposing the seasoned craftsmanship of veteran auteurs with the energy of emerging talents, the programme unfolded a kaleidoscopic mix of feature‑length stories probing documentaries and short‑form creations.

The 2025 festival cast its beam on narratives steeped in relevance on artistic experiments and, on fresh ways of seeing, thereby cementing its reputation as a premier stage for cinematic excellence. From a roster of probing documentaries to audacious first‑time director features, this edition honored movies that toss aside convention and echo the restless, ever‑shifting rhythm of today.

Here's the winner list of the London Film Festival

The London Film Festival concluded in 2025 with the celebration of the brash and innovative cinema of the world and the films that explore the limits of creativity and present a new vision. The Best Film in the Official Competition was awarded to the Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel, who directed her compelling documentary, Landmarks (Nuestra Tierra), and demonstrated the enforced injustices of the exploitative system, along with those perpetrated by the government and local authorities against Indigenous peoples.

Vincho Nchogu took home the Sutherland Award of Best First Feature with One Woman One Bra, which was hailed as a touching yet humorous narrative of migration and identity, and the Grierson Award of Best Documentary was taken by The Travellers by David Bingong, a poignant and evocative account of migration and identity.

Coyotes, a film by Said Zagha that portrays the plight of a Palestinian doctor in the conflict, won the best film in the Short Film category.

The BFI & Chanel Filmmaker Awards celebrated feats of creativity. Steven Eastwood & the Neurocultures Collective won for The Stimming Pool, Harry Pillion for the queer biker romance Pillion, and Sandhya Suri for the story of a widowed woman in the police service of her late husband, Santosh. In general, the festival presented a wide range of films that represent the innovation of storytelling and social awareness at the international level.

