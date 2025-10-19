Is Rashee Rice Finally Back? Chiefs WR Returns to Arrowhead After Suspension and Controversy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rashee Rice returned to the Kansas City Chiefs with great expectations on Sunday (October 19), taking a step onto the turf at Arrowhead Stadium after a turbulent year of injury, off-field problems, and suspension.

The wide receiver, who had been sidelined the first six games of the season by an NFL suspension identified by a car accident in March 2024 and his own violation of a personal-conduct policy, was back just in time to take part the showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders. His subsequent return is an indicator of a critical juncture in both the season and the career of Rice and the Chiefs as they seek to recover the lost steam this season.

Rice makes long-awaited return to the field after ACL injury, delighting fans

Fans would finally receive what they had been anxiously looking forward to for 12 months: an appearance by Rice at the stadium before the kickoff, which was quickly broadcast and cheered on social media. He said he was excited and happy to be back in the field, saying it was now over 380 days since his last regular-season game and that the time away had been well worth it. In his words (via TMZ):

"I've been looking forward to this. I think it's been 380-something days since I've played in a regular season game. I mean, it's been a long time coming. The time is finally here."

He came back after a tough season, where he had been out the majority of the season before due to an ACL tear in Week 4 when Patrick Mahomes accidentally hit him after an interception. The expectation of the return of Rice points out his importance in the field and the strength one needs to overcome such a severe injury.

