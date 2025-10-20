Why did Tianna Robillard leave NFL player Cody Ford? Influencer opens up about her decision

Tianna Robillard Opens Up About Ending Her Engagement With Cody Ford (Photo by Skip Bolen/Getty Images)

Tianna Robillard, a popular influencer, revealed more about why she ended her engagement with Cody Ford, a Cincinnati Bengals player. She said she decided to walk away from the relationship despite feeling pressure from others to stay.

On the Sunday Sports Club podcast on October 19, Robillard, now 29, opened up about the tough time she went through after breaking up with Ford, who is 28.

“I got [fan] messages like, ‘Girl we all know these men do this. Why wouldn’t you just stay for whatever?’ Dude, I’m in this for love,” she said. “We’re all put on this Earth for love, like, I was not going to stay in something that didn’t serve me.”

Tianna Robillard Opens Up About the Cause of Her Split from Her Fiancé, NFL Player Cody Ford: 'I Left Everything' https://t.co/9woMkFwh6j — People (@people) July 18, 2024

Robillard reflects on the difficult decision to leave Cody Ford

Ford, who plays as an offensive guard for the Bengals, asked Robillard to marry him in April 2024 after they had been dating for two years. But just two months later, Robillard announced on TikTok that their engagement was over.

Talking about the split, Robillard admitted she didn’t know what steps to take at first.

“I was terrified at first,” she recalled. “I had my old beater [car] still, thank God, and I lived with [him]. I was like, ‘Where am I going to go and what am I going to do?’ Went back to what I was comfortable with, got my bearings.”

Robillard said she decided to leave even though starting over worried her. “I didn’t care how scared I was, I didn’t care where I was going to go,” she said. She gathered her stuff, went to stay at a friend’s place, and left her diamond engagement ring behind.

“On the record, I wish I would have kept that s***,” Robillard said, noting that Ford never asked for the ring’s return. “We had little bowls that were engraved ‘T’ and whatever the f*** [his said] and I left both of them on the counter, put my ring in there. I didn’t even want [anything] from this man — and I didn’t need nothing from this man, and I left the ring.”

Robillard shared that the engagement ring had a nickname engraved on the inside of the band, which she believed made it pointless for Ford to use it in any future relationships.

“Good fing luck,” she joked. The influencer admitted that the hardest part of the split was leaving behind their pets. “The can of worms I’ve had yet to open is the dogs, like, I can’t even look at my camera roll,” she said. “I left two little chewy toys with a note that said something like, ‘Here’s your fing ring, thanks for nothing.’”

Tianna Robillard finds new love with influencer Adrien Nuñez

After breaking up with Cody Ford, Robillard started dating Adrien Nuñez, who is also an influencer. They first connected on social media when Nuñez shared a video about her split.

“I met Adrien a year ago,” she said. “He did something with Amazon Prime Day and needed to pick a team, [and said in a video], ‘I guess love’s not real’ and crushed his Bengals board.”

Robillard began following him online after seeing the video, and they met face-to-face during New York Fashion Week.