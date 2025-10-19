Coca-Cola Unveils Cherry Float Flavor, a Sweet Twist on a Classic

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coca-Cola sign in the outfield during the MLB regular season game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Coca‑Cola has been linked with flavors for nearly 140 years, rolling out a steady stream of drink ideas. Some were popular, while others didn't gain as much traction. Among its longest‑lasting combos, vanilla stands out as a fan favorite, boosting Coke's signature notes in everything, from early‑2000s Vanilla Coke to the Orange Cream and the timeless Coke float. Riding the wave of its Orange Cream cola being named a CSP Best New Product for 2025, Coca-Cola is now introducing a sweet twist with the Cherry Float Flavor.

Coca‑Cola Introduces Cherry Float and Other Flavors in 7.5‑oz Mini Cans Starting January 2026

A new single-serve product Coca-Cola is introducing its 7.5-oz mini cans in a new single-serve product that will be sold in convenience stores on January 1, 2026. The extension accompanies the already existing range of package sizes available in the brand, which gives consumers a wider range of choices of how they can enjoy their preferred drinks at various times of the day.

The mini cans are priced at a recommended price of $1.29 and will be packaged with snacks or as a fast, on-the-go drink. Coca-Cola Original Taste and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Coca-Cola Cherry, and Sprite, as well as seasonal and limited-time products such as Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, are part of the core offerings.

Also, Coca-Cola will introduce a new flavor, Cherry Float, in all package varieties in February 2026, and single-serve mini cans will be available in April to give fans a new and exciting way to experience iconic beverages of the brand.

Among the cola offshoots that sit beyond the original cherry, it consistently steals the show with its bright, lightly tangy edge. Vanilla contributes a softness, but cherry injects a vibrant, refreshing lift that makes each sip feel alive. The debut of the Cherry Float flavor instantly grabbed attention, promising a spin on a beloved favorite, and early buzz indicates it truly lives up to the hype.

