What qualities is Bebe Rexha looking for in a partner? Singer asks fans to find her a ‘baby daddy’

Bebe Rexha performs during Pride In London 2024 at Trafalgar Square on June 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Pride In London)

Bebe Rexha has got people talking after delivering fans a fun, but also real, request right before the holiday season. On December 17, the singer-songwriter, who shot to fame with singles I’m Good (Blue) and In the Name of Love, asked her fans for help on X to find a boyfriend.

Dropping some not-so-subtle hints to her fanbase, Rexha explained to them exactly the sort of man she wants in her life.

"Rexhars. You have a mission. Find me a baby daddy. Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)," she wrote.

Rexhars. You have a mission.



Find me a baby daddy.



Here is what I’m looking for:

Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)

Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up

Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) December 17, 2025

Weighing in on height, Rexha revealed she doesn’t have a hard and fast rule for what she’s looking for other than someone taller than her.

“5 '8 and up,” she wrote.

She also asked for financial independence. Rexha said she needs the man to be “successful and not a moocher,” stating that she expected someone to have at least her level of financial security.

"Must be richer than me or equal. (I don’t pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven," she added.

The post rapidly blew up, with fans joking about her request. While some praised her for honesty and confidence, others were left puzzled by her stance on money.

A look into Bebe Rexha's previous alleged relationships

This is not the first time that Rexha has been candid about her dating life. Last month, she joked that she was “accepting applications for cuffing season,” as part of a series of candid and often self-aware commentary on romance.

Bebe Rexha’s dating life has been relatively private over the years, with only a few notable relationships making headlines. She previously dated filmmaker and cinematographer Keyan Safyari for several years before calling it quits in 2023.

Singer Bebe Rexha publicly DUMPS her boyfriend and shared text messages of him letting her know she’s gained a little too much weight-AFTER SHE ASKED.



What is wrong with this text? Sounds perfectly honest and respectful while also holding her accountable! pic.twitter.com/HNr8typ2xx — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) July 17, 2023

She has also been romantically involved with architectural engineer Simos Liakos in the past; however, the relationship allegedly ended in 2024. She's also been plagued by rumours that she has dated music collaborator Martin Garrix despite both insisting in the past that they have never been in a relationship.

Apart from dating, Bebe Rexha has recently been candid about personal struggles, which include health problems stemming from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and public criticism of her looks.

She has opened up about infertility challenges and the hurt of online hate, while also championing self-love and strength.