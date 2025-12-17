Christmas 2025 Nordstrom sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

A sign marks the location of a Nordstrom store in a shopping mall on March 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Nordstrom stock jumped more than 10% recently after a report stated that the retailer is considering going private. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The 2025 holiday season is in full swing, and Nordstrom’s Holiday Gifts shop has you covered with thoughtful, fashionable gifts that range from cool to straight-up show-stopping, whatever your price point may be.

From beauty to accessories, cozy essentials, tech, and stocking stuffers, here are seven standout items that make holiday gifting easier and more enjoyable.

1. Cozy Winter Accessories

Nothing says warm and caring quite like good winter gear. The only kind of luxurious gift that’s also practical: Nordstrom’s holiday collection includes cashmere gloves and winter scarves. An all-purpose gift for anyone dealing with cold weather, these touchscreen-compatible cashmere tech gloves can be as stylish as they are practical.

2. Beauty Gift Sets

Nordstrom’s beauty offering features holiday sets from favorite brands, hand-picked and available to place under the tree or as stocking stuffers. Think lip gloss duos, skin-nourishing kits and collectible minis from designer names. These sets allow you to give self-care essentials in a beautifully packaged way.

3. Fragrance & Grooming Picks

A perennial gift idea, fragrances and grooming sets are well-received for the holidays. Whether giving a classic perfume or a modern cologne, they’re timeless gifts that can provide surprises every time you lean in for a hug. Nordstrom offers a wide variety of niche grooming sets.

4. Home & Cozy Gifts

Nordstrom’s holiday assortment ensures that gifting for the home is easy and well thought out. From plush throw blankets and bathrobes to luxurious scented candles and decorative accents, these gifts will help create a warm, inviting space that your loved ones can enjoy throughout the entire winter season.

5. Tech & Practical Gadgets

If you’ve been procrastinating on tech gifts, Nordstrom offers recommendations that are both cool and practical. Think portable speakers, high-end tumblers or luggage and travel gear for constant convenience and adventure. These are gifts that combine thoughtful design with practical application.

6. Trendy Fashion & Accessories

Fashionable options, such as trendy scarves, comfortable hoodies, eye-catching jewelry and designer accessories, would be perfect if you’re shopping for someone who knows their style. Nordstrom’s holiday gift guides are filled with items to wear that feel special without being too formal.

7. Fun & Affordable Finds Under $50

Nordstrom’s selection under $50 is far from basic, whether you’re shopping for budget-friendly gifting or stocking stuffers. From trendy game upgrades and tumblers to seasonal novelties (like holiday-themed dice games), these little gifts are ideal for friends, coworkers or Secret Santa swaps.